ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  sports

Betway Nigeria unveils new experience center in Ojodu Berger, Lagos State

Pulse Mix

#FeaturebyBetway

From left: Store Operation Manager, Betway NigeriaLimited, Mr. Ndubuisi Nwadibia; Field Marketing Supervisor, Betway NigeriaLimited, Mr. Nicholas Agabi; Chief Operating Officer, Otunba KunleOlamuyiwa; Master Of the Ceremony/ Nollywood Actor, Amb. BamideleFagboyo; guest, (Baba Kamo), Mr. Yahaya Habeeb Olatunji and guest,Film Maker, Mr. Ayoola Benedict, during the Commissioning of BetwayNew Ojodu Berger Experience Center in Lagos. 23/9/2023.
From left: Store Operation Manager, Betway NigeriaLimited, Mr. Ndubuisi Nwadibia; Field Marketing Supervisor, Betway NigeriaLimited, Mr. Nicholas Agabi; Chief Operating Officer, Otunba KunleOlamuyiwa; Master Of the Ceremony/ Nollywood Actor, Amb. BamideleFagboyo; guest, (Baba Kamo), Mr. Yahaya Habeeb Olatunji and guest,Film Maker, Mr. Ayoola Benedict, during the Commissioning of BetwayNew Ojodu Berger Experience Center in Lagos. 23/9/2023.

Recommended articles

This exhilarating addition to Betway's portfolio marks the second such center in Nigeria, following the resounding success of the inaugural launch in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The unveiling event, which took place in the heart of Ojodu Berger, was nothing short of spectacular, with a diverse and enthusiastic audience in attendance. Distinguished punters, influential members of the press, and the vibrant local community came together to celebrate Betway's continuous commitment to delivering a unique and immersive gaming experience for its valued customers.

Betway, a globally recognized leader in the world of gaming and entertainment, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its latest state-of-the-art Experience Center, strategically located in Ojodu Berger, Lagos.
Betway, a globally recognized leader in the world of gaming and entertainment, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its latest state-of-the-art Experience Center, strategically located in Ojodu Berger, Lagos. Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT
The unveiling event, which took place in the heart of Ojodu Berger, was nothing short of spectacular, with a diverse and enthusiastic audience in attendance.
The unveiling event, which took place in the heart of Ojodu Berger, was nothing short of spectacular, with a diverse and enthusiastic audience in attendance. Pulse Nigeria

The Chief Operating Officer of Betway Nigeria, Otunba Kunle Olamuyiwa, led the charge, providing an insightful tour of the Experience Center, highlighting its distinctive features, and showcasing the cutting-edge technology and amenities that make it a true gaming haven.

Betway's Ojodu Berger Experience Center promises to redefine the gaming landscape by offering an unrivaled fusion of entertainment, comfort, and convenience. This dynamic space is designed to provide an unparalleled gaming and sports viewing environment that will undoubtedly leave customers with unforgettable memories.

The unveiling event, which took place in the heart of Ojodu Berger, was nothing short of spectacular, with a diverse and enthusiastic audience in attendance.
The unveiling event, which took place in the heart of Ojodu Berger, was nothing short of spectacular, with a diverse and enthusiastic audience in attendance. Pulse Nigeria
The unveiling event, which took place in the heart of Ojodu Berger, was nothing short of spectacular, with a diverse and enthusiastic audience in attendance.
The unveiling event, which took place in the heart of Ojodu Berger, was nothing short of spectacular, with a diverse and enthusiastic audience in attendance. Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

At the heart of the Ojodu Berger Experience Center is a commitment to diversity and choice. Betway customers will have access to an extensive array of gaming options, including sports betting, immersive casino games, a plethora of slot games, and an array of other innovative gaming offerings. Whether you are a seasoned gaming aficionado or a newcomer eager to explore the world of gaming, Betway guarantees a pleasurable experience for all.

The Experience Center's launch underscores Betway's dedication to serving the gaming needs of its loyal customers in the Ojodu Berger region. It offers a comfortable and inviting space where friends and gaming enthusiasts can gather to enjoy their favorite games, watch live sporting events, and engage in a vibrant community atmosphere.

The unveiling event, which took place in the heart of Ojodu Berger, was nothing short of spectacular, with a diverse and enthusiastic audience in attendance
The unveiling event, which took place in the heart of Ojodu Berger, was nothing short of spectacular, with a diverse and enthusiastic audience in attendance Pulse Nigeria
Betway's Ojodu Berger Experience Center promises to redefine the gaming landscape by offering an unrivaled fusion of entertainment, comfort, and convenience.
Betway's Ojodu Berger Experience Center promises to redefine the gaming landscape by offering an unrivaled fusion of entertainment, comfort, and convenience. Pulse Nigeria

Betway's mission has always been centered on providing a world-class gaming experience, and the Ojodu Berger Experience Center epitomizes this ethos. This new addition to the Betway family is a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to creating enjoyable and memorable moments for its customers.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a trailblazer in the gaming industry, Betway consistently seeks to enhance and expand its offerings to meet the ever-evolving needs and preferences of its cherished customers. The Ojodu Berger Experience Center represents yet another exciting chapter in this journey of innovation and excellence.

This new addition to the Betway family is a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to creating enjoyable and memorable moments for its customers.
This new addition to the Betway family is a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to creating enjoyable and memorable moments for its customers. Pulse Nigeria
Betway's mission has always been centered on providing a world-class gaming experience, and the Ojodu Berger Experience Center epitomizes this ethos.
Betway's mission has always been centered on providing a world-class gaming experience, and the Ojodu Berger Experience Center epitomizes this ethos. Pulse Nigeria

Betway remains firmly committed to its mission of responsible gaming. The Experience Center promotes a safe and responsible gaming environment, where the enjoyment of gaming is balanced with a commitment to responsible gambling practices.

The grand opening of the Ojodu Berger Experience Center marks a significant milestone in Betway's journey, reflecting its ongoing dedication to revolutionizing the gaming and entertainment landscape. This cutting-edge facility not only brings world-class gaming to the doorstep of Ojodu Berger residents but also underscores Betway's vision of contributing positively to local communities and economies.

ADVERTISEMENT
The Experience Center promotes a safe and responsible gaming environment, where the enjoyment of gaming is balanced with a commitment to responsible gambling practices.
The Experience Center promotes a safe and responsible gaming environment, where the enjoyment of gaming is balanced with a commitment to responsible gambling practices. Pulse Nigeria

Betway Nigeria invites everyone to explore this captivating world of gaming at the new Experience Center in Ojodu Berger, Lagos State. Step inside and experience the future of gaming today.

---

#FeaturebyBetway

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Have faith in security agencies - NSCDC boss urges Nigerians

Have faith in security agencies - NSCDC boss urges Nigerians

Tinubu tells Muslims to pray for Nigeria as they celebrate Eid-el-Maulud

Tinubu tells Muslims to pray for Nigeria as they celebrate Eid-el-Maulud

You’re a shining light in Christendom - Gov Abiodun celebrates Oyedepo @ 69

You’re a shining light in Christendom - Gov Abiodun celebrates Oyedepo @ 69

Gov Yahaya urges Muslims to imbibe teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBH)

Gov Yahaya urges Muslims to imbibe teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBH)

NAFOWA frowns at growing menace of drug abuse in society

NAFOWA frowns at growing menace of drug abuse in society

Kaduna Electric begins refund to customers for MAP meters

Kaduna Electric begins refund to customers for MAP meters

KTSG enrolls 271,096 workers in contributory healthcare scheme

KTSG enrolls 271,096 workers in contributory healthcare scheme

14 successful kidney transplant at Afe Babalola multi-system hospital

14 successful kidney transplant at Afe Babalola multi-system hospital

Jigawa Govt declares Thursday public holiday to mark Eid-el-Maulud

Jigawa Govt declares Thursday public holiday to mark Eid-el-Maulud

Pulse Sports

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

TikTok wahala: Osimhen deletes Napoli pictures from Instagram

TikTok wahala: Osimhen deletes Napoli pictures from Instagram

Wilfred Ndidi: Style Essentials inspired by the Leicester City’s Nigerian midfield maestro

Wilfred Ndidi: Style Essentials inspired by the Leicester City’s Nigerian midfield maestro

TikTok trolling: Osimhen set to sue Napoli for serious damage

TikTok trolling: Osimhen set to sue Napoli for serious damage

Manchester United senior players beg Sancho to apologise to Ten Hag

Manchester United senior players beg Sancho to apologise to Ten Hag

Ukrainian club copy Nigeria’s Super Eagles jersey

Ukrainian club copy Nigeria’s Super Eagles jersey

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

BetCorrect is best betting site, best odds, unique markets, highest odds, correct score predictions, including special live betting markets, super defender, aviator games and lots more.

How do you make your Bet Correct?