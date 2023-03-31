Best betting apps in Nigeria 2023: Top picks to choose from

Best betting apps Nigeria 2023

Best betting app in Nigeria Welcome offer Top features of App Download App link Betano 100% welcome bonus Bet BuilderLive Casino Bet9ja 100% welcome bonus up to 100 000 NGN Live bettingLive streaming Bet9ja Nigeria Sport Betting, Premier League Odds, Casino, Bet Betking 100% welcome bonus up to 100 000 NGN Availability of various sports events and casinosLive to bet Sports | Sports Betting | Football Betting Online | BetKing BET365 100% match first deposit A wide variation of sports betting optionsLive streaming service www.bet365.com Betway 100% welcome bonus up to 100 000 NGN A large betting market optionsHuge oddsLive streaming service Betway | Best online sports betting | 100% First Deposit Offer

Here we have analyzed the best betting apps based on the following criteria:

ADVERTISEMENT

Bookmaker offer

Features

Each of these bookmaker apps has similar features such as live streaming, in-play betting, big odds, and more. However, their betting markets might vary. They also offer their new users a welcome bonus, which is quite commendable.

Top picks for the best betting Apps

Here is a list of the best betting apps that are available in Nigeria:

Betano (9/10) Bet9ja (8.8/10) Betking ( 8.8/10) BET365 (8.5/10) Betway (8.5/10)

ADVERTISEMENT

Betano has a rank score of 9/10 because of its live casino as well as be builder offering. Bet9ja and Betking got a rank score of 8.8/ 10 owing to the availability of their mobile apps for only android devices. Betway and BET365 got a rank score of 8.5/10 for their all-round impressive features.

1. Betano - An excellent betting app in Nigeria

Betano is a popular betting platform in Europe with excellent features. It has lots of international sports events, casino, slots, and virtual sports. Betano is renowned to give new users on its platform an impressive welcome bonus, even existing customers are not left out too as they are also rewarded with proficient bonuses.

Pulse Nigeria

It has a mobile app with features such as in-play betting, cash out, live streaming, and more. The betting app was designed for both android and iOS users.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Bet9ja - The promising app to bet on

Bet9ja is one of the betting apps in Nigeria that was built in a similar pattern to its website. You will find lots of sports events, a casino section, virtual sports, and more on the mobile app. By default, new users are rewarded with a 100% welcome bonus of up to 100 000 NGN, while old users get other awesome bonuses. The features of this app include super9ja jackpot, live betting, cash-out, live streaming, and more.

Pulse Nigeria

The Bet9ja mobile app does not work well with iOS devices but works perfectly with android devices. However, its easy customization allows bettors to enjoy a fascinating gaming experience.

Here's why we recommend the Bet9ja mobile app:

ADVERTISEMENT

Remarkable user interface

Live streaming service

A broad range of sports events and casinos

3. Betking - Excellent app for sports betting

Betking is another excellent app for sports betting in Nigeria. It has rich sports events and betting market options. You will also find casino and virtual sections on the betting app.

Pulse Nigeria

Here, new users are rewarded with a 100% welcome bonus of up to 100 000 NGN while existing punters have access to regular bonuses. The power-packed features of Betking include live streaming, cash out features, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Betking mobile app is available for download on Google Play Store for android devices and on the Apple store for iOS devices.

Here is why we recommend the Betking mobile app:

Innovative and seamless betting experience

User-intuitive and easy navigation

Live betting/ In-play betting

4. BET365 - A worldwide app for betting

The BET365 mobile app is inarguably one of the best betting apps download Nigeria owing to its impressive features. New users on BET365 are given a 100% welcome bonus while old users are given other bonuses such as NBA early payout offer, tennis accumulator bonus, and more. There are numerous sports events, online casino games, and more on this betting app.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

The BET365 mobile app is readily available for both android and iOS devices.

Here's why we recommend the BET365 mobile app:

Easy access to a variety of betting options

Cash out

In-play betting

5. Betway - The best site for sports betting

ADVERTISEMENT

Betway mobile app has a wide range of incredible gaming experiences to offer bettors. Apart from the 100% welcome bonus of up to 100 000 NGN offered to new users and the regular promotions for existing users, it also has impeccable betting features such as early cash out, live streaming, in-play betting, and more.

Pulse Nigeria

The Betway mobile app has a user-friendly interface and is available for both android and mobile devices.

The Betway mobile app is one of the most popular betting apps in Nigeria due to the following reasons:

Wide range of sports events

Rich in online casino games

Easy navigation

ADVERTISEMENT

This easily ranks as one of the best betting apps Nigeria.

How to download betting apps

By default, most of these betting apps download commences from their official website. The operators of some betting sites usually steer their users to download their mobile apps once they have registered their betting sites.

Also, note that some betting sites usually have the apk file for android devices on their website, which bettors can easily download directly to their phones.

Here are the general steps required for any betting app download:

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit any of the betting sites Register and log in Visit Google Play Store/ Apple App Store to download the mobile betting app Install the betting apps download on your devices once the download is completed success

How to install it on Andriod

Download any of the aforementioned betting mobile apps from the Google Play Store or the apk file on the betting site Install the betting app Launch the betting app Enter your username and password tap on the login button

Pulse Nigeria

How to install on iOS

ADVERTISEMENT

Download any of the aforementioned betting mobile apps from the Apple App store Install the betting app Launch the betting app Login with your valid details

How to choose a betting app

Here are the factors to consider when choosing a betting app to wager on:

Payment methods

Opt for a betting app with several payment options to fund your betting account as well as withdraw your winnings.

ADVERTISEMENT

License

Go for betting apps that are duly licensed by the appropriate governing authorities in Nigeria.

Sports selection

Consider betting apps that are abundant in various sports events, particularly the event you would love to wager on

Odds and markets

ADVERTISEMENT

Choose betting apps with big odds and outstanding betting options attached to popular tournaments. This can enhance your winnings via the bets you wager on.

Customer support

You can check reviews for any betting apps with the best customer support in Nigeria. Ensure that you go for a betting site with 24/7 availability for a prompt response whenever you have a query.

FAQs regarding best betting apps

What is the type of bets I can place on a betting app?

ADVERTISEMENT

For sports betting, there are several types of bets that you can place on any sports event. They include 1x2, accumulator bet, both teams to score, double chance, spreads, and more.

Is it legal to bet on betting apps in Nigeria?

Yes, it is. Before a betting app can operate in Nigeria, it must have obtained a license from the appropriate authorities.

What is the minimal amount I can deposit on a betting app?

The minimum amount on each of the betting sites varies and is depended on the operators of the betting site. Ensure you read the policy of the betting site you are wagering on before making a deposit.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is the largest amount I can wager on a betting app?

Similar to the minimal amount question above, the highest amount you wager on a betting app is solely dependent on the betting site. Although the amount can vary from one betting app to the other.

Will I be rewarded with a welcome bonus if I register on a betting app?

Yes, you will. Most betting sites/betting apps in Nigeria reward new users with a welcome bonus or a first-time deposit bonus. Most times, these new users will get the bonus only after they have made their first deposits.

Final Verdict on best betting apps

ADVERTISEMENT

The criterion we used in selecting the picks for our best betting apps include:

Live streaming

Customer support

In-play betting

Legality

Payment options

Variety of sports events

Welcome bonus and promotions

However, bear in mind that asides from the best betting apps mentioned in this article, there are several other good betting apps in Nigeria that you can choose from.

---