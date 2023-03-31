The best betting apps in Nigeria are Betano, Bet9ja, Betking, BET365, and Betway. Among the lot, Betway is the first preference for all because of its outstanding features.
Best betting apps in Nigeria 2023: Top picks to choose from
Best betting apps Nigeria 2023
|Best betting app in Nigeria
|Welcome offer
|Top features of App
|Download App link
|Betano
|100% welcome bonus
|Bet BuilderLive Casino
|Bet9ja
|100% welcome bonus up to 100 000 NGN
|Live bettingLive streaming
|Bet9ja Nigeria Sport Betting, Premier League Odds, Casino, Bet
|Betking
|100% welcome bonus up to 100 000 NGN
|Availability of various sports events and casinosLive to bet
|Sports | Sports Betting | Football Betting Online | BetKing
|BET365
|100% match first deposit
|A wide variation of sports betting optionsLive streaming service
|www.bet365.com
|Betway
|100% welcome bonus up to 100 000 NGN
|A large betting market optionsHuge oddsLive streaming service
|Betway | Best online sports betting | 100% First Deposit Offer
Here we have analyzed the best betting apps based on the following criteria:
- Bookmaker offer
- Features
Each of these bookmaker apps has similar features such as live streaming, in-play betting, big odds, and more. However, their betting markets might vary. They also offer their new users a welcome bonus, which is quite commendable.
Top picks for the best betting Apps
Here is a list of the best betting apps that are available in Nigeria:
- Betano (9/10)
- Bet9ja (8.8/10)
- Betking ( 8.8/10)
- BET365 (8.5/10)
- Betway (8.5/10)
Betano has a rank score of 9/10 because of its live casino as well as be builder offering. Bet9ja and Betking got a rank score of 8.8/ 10 owing to the availability of their mobile apps for only android devices. Betway and BET365 got a rank score of 8.5/10 for their all-round impressive features.
1. Betano - An excellent betting app in Nigeria
Betano is a popular betting platform in Europe with excellent features. It has lots of international sports events, casino, slots, and virtual sports. Betano is renowned to give new users on its platform an impressive welcome bonus, even existing customers are not left out too as they are also rewarded with proficient bonuses.
It has a mobile app with features such as in-play betting, cash out, live streaming, and more. The betting app was designed for both android and iOS users.
2. Bet9ja - The promising app to bet on
Bet9ja is one of the betting apps in Nigeria that was built in a similar pattern to its website. You will find lots of sports events, a casino section, virtual sports, and more on the mobile app. By default, new users are rewarded with a 100% welcome bonus of up to 100 000 NGN, while old users get other awesome bonuses. The features of this app include super9ja jackpot, live betting, cash-out, live streaming, and more.
The Bet9ja mobile app does not work well with iOS devices but works perfectly with android devices. However, its easy customization allows bettors to enjoy a fascinating gaming experience.
Here's why we recommend the Bet9ja mobile app:
- Remarkable user interface
- Live streaming service
- A broad range of sports events and casinos
3. Betking - Excellent app for sports betting
Betking is another excellent app for sports betting in Nigeria. It has rich sports events and betting market options. You will also find casino and virtual sections on the betting app.
Here, new users are rewarded with a 100% welcome bonus of up to 100 000 NGN while existing punters have access to regular bonuses. The power-packed features of Betking include live streaming, cash out features, and more.
The Betking mobile app is available for download on Google Play Store for android devices and on the Apple store for iOS devices.
Here is why we recommend the Betking mobile app:
- Innovative and seamless betting experience
- User-intuitive and easy navigation
- Live betting/ In-play betting
4. BET365 - A worldwide app for betting
The BET365 mobile app is inarguably one of the best betting apps download Nigeria owing to its impressive features. New users on BET365 are given a 100% welcome bonus while old users are given other bonuses such as NBA early payout offer, tennis accumulator bonus, and more. There are numerous sports events, online casino games, and more on this betting app.
The BET365 mobile app is readily available for both android and iOS devices.
Here's why we recommend the BET365 mobile app:
- Easy access to a variety of betting options
- Cash out
- In-play betting
5. Betway - The best site for sports betting
Betway mobile app has a wide range of incredible gaming experiences to offer bettors. Apart from the 100% welcome bonus of up to 100 000 NGN offered to new users and the regular promotions for existing users, it also has impeccable betting features such as early cash out, live streaming, in-play betting, and more.
The Betway mobile app has a user-friendly interface and is available for both android and mobile devices.
The Betway mobile app is one of the most popular betting apps in Nigeria due to the following reasons:
- Wide range of sports events
- Rich in online casino games
- Easy navigation
This easily ranks as one of the best betting apps Nigeria.
How to download betting apps
By default, most of these betting apps download commences from their official website. The operators of some betting sites usually steer their users to download their mobile apps once they have registered their betting sites.
Also, note that some betting sites usually have the apk file for android devices on their website, which bettors can easily download directly to their phones.
Here are the general steps required for any betting app download:
- Visit any of the betting sites
- Register and log in
- Visit Google Play Store/ Apple App Store to download the mobile betting app
- Install the betting apps download on your devices once the download is completed success
How to install it on Andriod
- Download any of the aforementioned betting mobile apps from the Google Play Store or the apk file on the betting site
- Install the betting app
- Launch the betting app
- Enter your username and password tap on the login button
How to install on iOS
- Download any of the aforementioned betting mobile apps from the Apple App store
- Install the betting app
- Launch the betting app
- Login with your valid details
How to choose a betting app
Here are the factors to consider when choosing a betting app to wager on:
Payment methods
Opt for a betting app with several payment options to fund your betting account as well as withdraw your winnings.
License
Go for betting apps that are duly licensed by the appropriate governing authorities in Nigeria.
Sports selection
Consider betting apps that are abundant in various sports events, particularly the event you would love to wager on
Odds and markets
Choose betting apps with big odds and outstanding betting options attached to popular tournaments. This can enhance your winnings via the bets you wager on.
Customer support
You can check reviews for any betting apps with the best customer support in Nigeria. Ensure that you go for a betting site with 24/7 availability for a prompt response whenever you have a query.
FAQs regarding best betting apps
What is the type of bets I can place on a betting app?
For sports betting, there are several types of bets that you can place on any sports event. They include 1x2, accumulator bet, both teams to score, double chance, spreads, and more.
Is it legal to bet on betting apps in Nigeria?
Yes, it is. Before a betting app can operate in Nigeria, it must have obtained a license from the appropriate authorities.
What is the minimal amount I can deposit on a betting app?
The minimum amount on each of the betting sites varies and is depended on the operators of the betting site. Ensure you read the policy of the betting site you are wagering on before making a deposit.
What is the largest amount I can wager on a betting app?
Similar to the minimal amount question above, the highest amount you wager on a betting app is solely dependent on the betting site. Although the amount can vary from one betting app to the other.
Will I be rewarded with a welcome bonus if I register on a betting app?
Yes, you will. Most betting sites/betting apps in Nigeria reward new users with a welcome bonus or a first-time deposit bonus. Most times, these new users will get the bonus only after they have made their first deposits.
Final Verdict on best betting apps
The criterion we used in selecting the picks for our best betting apps include:
- Live streaming
- Customer support
- In-play betting
- Legality
- Payment options
- Variety of sports events
- Welcome bonus and promotions
However, bear in mind that asides from the best betting apps mentioned in this article, there are several other good betting apps in Nigeria that you can choose from.
