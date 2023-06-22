23rd MILO Secondary School Basketball Championship - set for national finals

Last year's 22nd edition saw Bayelsa State teams emerge victorious in both the boys' and girls' categories, solidifying their status as teams to watch out for in this year's national finals. However, the competition is fierce, with Topfield College from Ajegunle, Lagos, presenting formidable contenders in both categories. The excitement is palpable as basketball enthusiasts and proud alumni passionately support their respective states and secondary schools, creating an electric atmosphere surrounding the event.

Representing the Savannah region in the boys' category is General Murtala Mohammed College Yola from Adamawa State, while Government Science Secondary School Jalingo from Taraba State will proudly represent the girls' category. Father O'Connell Science College in Minna, Niger State, and Government Secondary School in Karu, FCT Abuja, will showcase their skills as they represent the Central Conference, competing in the boys' and girls' categories respectively.

From the Atlantic Conference, Urhobo Model College in Effurun, Delta State, and St. Jude's Girls Secondary School will display their talents in the boys' and girls' categories respectively. Topfield College from Ajegunle, Lagos, will represent the Western Conference in both categories.

These teams will be joined by the best losers in the conferences who did not reach the finals. In the boys' category, Government Secondary School Karu, Abuja (Central), and Bishop Dimieri Grammar School Ovon, Bayelsa State (Atlantic), will compete in the national finals. Meanwhile, in the girls' category, Don Domingos College in Warri, Delta State (Atlantic), and Kings International College in Moniya, Ibadan, Oyo State (Western), will showcase their best game in the final matches.

The MILO Secondary School Basketball Championship has been a pillar of basketball development in Nigeria, nurturing the skills of young Nigerian athletes for the past 25 years. Despite a two-year hiatus due to the challenging period of the COVID-19 pandemic, this championship has continued to empower and inspire Nigerian youths through the sport of basketball.

This year's championship holds even greater significance as it marks a milestone in promoting inclusivity and celebrating the abilities of all individuals. For the first time in the history of the MILO Basketball championship, special needs children will participate in the final games, showcasing that there is immense ability even in the face of disability. This groundbreaking inclusion demonstrates MILO's belief that sport is a great teacher and that the grit learned through sports help individuals succeed in life.

In addition to nurturing young talents, the MILO Secondary School Basketball Championship has played a pivotal role in elevating the basketball scene in Nigeria. The winners of the 2022 Milo National Secondary School Championships, Bishop Dimieari Grammar School, and St. Jude's Girls Secondary School Amarata from Bayelsa, had the honour of representing Nigeria for the first time at the 2022 World School Basketball Championship in

Belgrade, Serbia. Their achievements serve as a testament to the championship's impact in providing a platform for young talents to shine on the global stage.

With anticipation building, basketball enthusiasts and fans eagerly await the announcement of the game draws at the upcoming press conference, scheduled to take place on Friday, June 27, 2023, at the Nestle Nigeria Head Office in Ilupeju, Lagos.

Mark your calendars and brace yourselves for an action-packed week of intense basketball battles, sportsmanship, and the emergence of new heroes. Join us at the national stadium in Lagos from the 1st to the 7th of July 2023 as we witness the crowning of the new champions of the 23rd Edition of the MILO Secondary School Basketball Championship National Finals.

