1XCUP football tournament in full swing, Daniel Amokachi joins the party!

The interest in the 1XCUP tournament was so intense that the organiser decided to create an additional Instagram team
It hasn't been long since the 1XCUP soccer tournament was announced, and the winners have already been determined in the first conference!

Divided into two groups, the amateur teams from the MAINLAND Conference have already decided the winners. Group A was won by Fackson FC and Group B was won by Bariga FC Next week the matches of the next conference will start, which will determine the new winners.

If, for some reason, you were unable to come to the game, you can find out about the tournament's progress on 1xBet social media. Match results, news, and special activities for fans are published here.

The interest in the 1XCUP tournament was so intense that the organiser decided to create an additional Instagram team. The official 1xBet social media page subscribers were asked to complete a registration form. As a result, the organiser received more than 50 applications from players and two from entire squads. After processing the questionnaires, a new team will be formed and entered into one of the conferences.

Legendary Nigerian footballer, Daniel Amokachi expressed his support for the Lagos amateur squads at the 1XCUP tournament. During his career, Daniel managed to play in Club Brugge, Everton, and Beşiktaş, was part of the Nigerian national team at the 1994 and 1998 World Championships, won the 1994 African Cup of Nations, and became Olympic champion in Atlanta!

“This competition is in the grass grassroots. This competition is about uniting Nigerians. And this competition is about giving youngsters the enabled environment to exploit their talent. And that was the main reason why I jumped into the boat.

And, of course, we cannot thank 1xBet enough for having this initiative. Football to unite Nigerians. Football to unite communities. I think that's strong.

Will it be huge? Definitely, yes. You know, 1xBet is not a corporate organization that will just come and disappear. They've been here for five years.

And, of course, it will definitely bring us together as Nigerians. It will definitely create an opportunity. We will definitely see young players getting opportunities.

The bookmaker supports aspiring football players and amateur squads,” - Daniel Owefin Amokachi pointed out.

Let us remind you that the 1XCUP football tournament started on October 3. 1XCUP participants included 40 amateur teams from 5 different areas of Lagos: Badagry, Epe, Ikorodu, Lagos Mainland, and Lagos Island.

The tournament final will include each conference winner and the top three Wild Card teams. The best team receives 1,000,000 NGN, the silver medalist gets 500,000 NGN, and the bronze medalist will take 300,000 NGN. Cash prizes will also be awarded to the top scorer, goalkeeper, and the tournament's most valuable player. The final of the tournament will be held at the end of November at Onikan Stadium.

The 1XCUP football tournament organiser is the global bookmaker company 1xBet, the regular sponsor of tournaments under the Confédération Africaine de Football auspices, and the Nigerian football club Akwa United F.C. title sponsor. The company actively promotes sports development on the African continent and supports aspiring athletes.

