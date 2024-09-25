ADVERTISEMENT
Senate screens Kekere-Ekun for Chief Justice of Nigeria position

Segun Adeyemi

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun has been nominated as the next Chief Justice of Nigeria by the National Judicial Council. [Punch]
This follows President Bola Tinubu's formal request, which Senate President Godswill Akpabio presented during Tuesday's plenary.

In his letter to the Senate, Tinubu emphasised the need for prompt confirmation and expressed confidence in Kekere-Ekun's capacity to lead the nation's judiciary.

"I hereby forward the nomination of Honourable Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, CON, for confirmation as the Chief Justice of Nigeria. I trust that this request will receive the Senate's prompt consideration and approval," Tinubu stated, according to Channels TV.

Kekere-Ekun, who has been serving as the Acting CJN since Justice Olukayode Ariwoola's retirement last month, was recommended by the National Judicial Council (NJC) in August.

At 66, she is poised to become the 23rd CJN and the second female to occupy the esteemed position. The first female CJN, Justice Aloma Mariam Mukhtar, served from 2012 to 2014.

Several Supreme Court judges, judicial officers, and senior presidential aides were also present during the screening.

Akpabio referred the nomination to the Committee of the Whole for further deliberation in the Senate's next legislative session.

Born on May 7, 1958, in London, Kekere-Ekun's illustrious legal career began at the University of Lagos, where she earned her law degree in 1980.

She was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1981, and her experience within the judiciary has been widely praised.

Kekere-Ekun will bring decades of legal expertise and leadership to the country's highest judicial office if confirmed.

