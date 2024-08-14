ADVERTISEMENT
'Increase or no increase' - Minister addresses salary debate of health workers

Segun Adeyemi

The minister shared anecdotes of Nigerian doctors returning from lucrative careers abroad to set up practices in Nigeria, driven by a desire to contribute meaningfully to the nation's healthcare system.

Prof. Ali Pate, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare [Twitter:@muhammadpate]
Prof. Ali Pate, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare

Responding to concerns about the disparity in salaries between Nigerian doctors and their counterparts in the UK, Dr Pate emphasised the broader picture, urging healthcare workers to consider more than just monetary compensation.

"Anyone asking that question should understand the economics," Dr Pate stated, pointing out the differences in GDP and purchasing power between Nigeria and the UK.

He stressed that factors beyond salary, such as a sense of purpose and the opportunity to contribute to nation-building, hold significant value.

"This is our country. We have a moment in time that we can rebuild it and make it great," he said.

Dr Pate acknowledged that while economic considerations are important, there are also non-monetary rewards in serving one's country.

"There are doctors leaving the United States, coming back to Nigeria to set up practice, earning much less, but it's meaningful to them," he said.

When pressed on whether the government plans to increase doctors' salaries, Dr Pate mentioned President Bola Tinubu's recent signing of the minimum wage law.

He indicated that a salary committee is currently working on compensation adjustments, but refrained from making any specific announcements during the interview.

Dr Pate also highlighted ongoing efforts to reindustrialise the healthcare sector, addressing the shortage of essential supplies like gloves, masks, and pharmaceuticals.

He assured that while these initiatives will take time, the government will lay the groundwork for a more robust healthcare system in the future.

"We're building an infrastructure," he said, emphasising that the current administration is focused on monetary and non-monetary mechanisms to support healthcare professionals who stay in Nigeria.

