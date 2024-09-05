Fresh twist as Putin backs Kamala Harris for US election despite Trump ties

Putin, who previously expressed a preference for Trump and later Joe Biden, unexpectedly endorsed Harris in a statement on Thursday, September 5.

Speaking about the Democratic nominee, Putin said, "President Biden recommended voters support Ms Harris; we will also support her."

He added a light-hearted comment about her personality, "She laughs so contagiously that it shows that everything is fine with her."

ADVERTISEMENT

Putin's ties with Trump

The endorsement comes as a surprise, given Putin's known sympathies for Trump during his presidency.

However, earlier this year, Putin remarked that Biden was a more "predictable" politician than Trump, highlighting a pragmatic approach to his political allegiances.

ADVERTISEMENT

This development arrives amidst heightened tensions between Russia and the US. Just a day before Putin's remarks, the Biden administration sanctioned Russian state media employees, seized Kremlin-controlled websites, and imposed new measures against what it perceives as Russian disinformation campaigns.

Putin also criticised France for arresting Pavel Durov, the Russian-born founder of Telegram, calling the action "selective" in nature.