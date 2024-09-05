ADVERTISEMENT
Fresh twist as Putin backs Kamala Harris for US election despite Trump ties

Segun Adeyemi

This development arrives amidst heightened tensions between Russia and the United States.

L-R: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris and Vladimir Putin. [Getty Images]
L-R: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris and Vladimir Putin. [Getty Images]

Putin, who previously expressed a preference for Trump and later Joe Biden, unexpectedly endorsed Harris in a statement on Thursday, September 5.

Speaking about the Democratic nominee, Putin said, "President Biden recommended voters support Ms Harris; we will also support her."

He added a light-hearted comment about her personality, "She laughs so contagiously that it shows that everything is fine with her."

READ ALSO: Biden endorses Kamala Harris as Democrats' candidate after withdrawing from race

The endorsement comes as a surprise, given Putin's known sympathies for Trump during his presidency.

However, earlier this year, Putin remarked that Biden was a more "predictable" politician than Trump, highlighting a pragmatic approach to his political allegiances.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Obama endorses Kamala Harris for 2024 US presidency

This development arrives amidst heightened tensions between Russia and the US. Just a day before Putin's remarks, the Biden administration sanctioned Russian state media employees, seized Kremlin-controlled websites, and imposed new measures against what it perceives as Russian disinformation campaigns.

Putin also criticised France for arresting Pavel Durov, the Russian-born founder of Telegram, calling the action "selective" in nature.

Additionally, he dismissed Ukraine's invasion of Russia's Kursk region, claiming it had little impact on Moscow's broader military goals.

Segun Adeyemi

