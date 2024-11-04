'You can't unite your party': Presidency lambasts Atiku over criticism of Tinubu

Atiku, who lost the 2023 presidential election to Tinubu, described the current administration’s approach as "trial-and-error" and "palliative economy."

He argued that implementing multiple reforms simultaneously, such as exchange rate, electricity tariff, and petrol price adjustments, would be "overkill."

Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, countered that Atiku’s ideas lacked detail and were rejected by Nigerians in the 2023 polls.

He also warned that an Atiku-led administration would have plunged Nigeria into a worse situation or resulted in cronyism.

In a further response, Dada Olusegun, Special Adviser to the President on Social Media, dismissed Atiku’s criticism, stating, “You weren’t elected, Alhaji. You can’t even unite your party with only 13 governors. You can’t provide proper leadership to be considered a serious opposition.”

The PDP is currently facing a crisis at the national level, which many commentators attribute to the fallout between Atiku Abubakar and former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike.