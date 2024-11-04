ADVERTISEMENT
Atiku to Tinubu: 'Be humble enough to borrow my ideas to save Nigeria'

Segun Adeyemi

Atiku hinted at specific ideas he believes could transform Nigeria, suggesting that his experience and vision could provide valuable insight if Tinubu’s government is open to borrow one or two things.

Atiku Abubakar has continued to critique the economic and socio-political policies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [George Osodi/Getty Images and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Facebook]
In a message shared on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Sunday, Atiku suggested that the government should be “humble enough” to incorporate ideas beyond their present approach to alleviate the hardships Nigerians face.

Responding to repeated inquiries from citizens about how he would handle the nation’s economic issues differently, Atiku clarified that while he is not in office, the focus should remain on Tinubu’s policies and performance.

READ ALSO: Atiku refers to Tinubu as 'T-pain' over fuel price hike

“I’ve been inundated with inquiries on what I would have done differently. I am not the president, Tinubu is. The focus should be on him,” Atiku stated.

However, he noted that he understands the public’s need for alternative solutions.

Criticising the administration’s handling of the economy, specifically the floating of the exchange rate, Atiku called the policy an “overkill” that has worsened economic pain for citizens.

READ ALSO: Atiku proposes rotational presidency among Nigeria’s 6 geopolitical zones

“The excruciating pains arising from [Tinubu’s] trial-and-error economic policies are clear,” Atiku remarked, urging Tinubu to reconsider his strategies.

Atiku hinted at specific ideas he believes could transform Nigeria, suggesting that his experience and vision could provide valuable insight if Tinubu’s government is open to “borrow one or two things… in the interest of the Nigerian people.”

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

