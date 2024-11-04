Atiku to Tinubu: 'Be humble enough to borrow my ideas to save Nigeria'

In a message shared on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Sunday, Atiku suggested that the government should be “humble enough” to incorporate ideas beyond their present approach to alleviate the hardships Nigerians face.

Responding to repeated inquiries from citizens about how he would handle the nation’s economic issues differently, Atiku clarified that while he is not in office, the focus should remain on Tinubu’s policies and performance.

“I’ve been inundated with inquiries on what I would have done differently. I am not the president, Tinubu is. The focus should be on him,” Atiku stated.

However, he noted that he understands the public’s need for alternative solutions.

Criticising the administration’s handling of the economy, specifically the floating of the exchange rate, Atiku called the policy an “overkill” that has worsened economic pain for citizens.

“The excruciating pains arising from [Tinubu’s] trial-and-error economic policies are clear,” Atiku remarked, urging Tinubu to reconsider his strategies.

