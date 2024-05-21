Fresh twist as Pope Francis denies approval of blessings same-sex marriage

The Pope stated that while he permits blessings for individuals, he does not endorse blessings for same-sex unions.

According to Fox News, the Pope was questioned about an apparent shift in Vatican policy during a discussion on CBS’s ’60 Minutes’, where it was noted that he had approved blessings for Catholics in same-sex unions.

“Last year, you decided to allow Catholic priests to bless same-sex couples,” CBS ’60 Minutes’ anchor Norah O’Donnell said. “That’s a big change. Why?”

ADVERTISEMENT

“No, what I allowed was not to bless the union. That cannot be done because that is not the sacrament. I cannot. The Lord made it that way,” the Pope said in remarks translated into English.

“But to bless each person, yes. The blessing is for everyone. For everyone. To bless a homosexual-type union, however, goes against the given right, against the law of the Church. But to bless each person, why not? The blessing is for all. Some people were scandalised by this. But why? Everyone! Everyone!”

Pulse Nigeria

In the document Fiducia Supplicans (Supplicating Trust), the Pope approved blessings for same-sex couples.

This announcement generated significant global attention, as many gay Catholics saw it as a positive change following a period of feeling marginalised by the Church’s doctrines.

ADVERTISEMENT