ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Pope Francis indicates openness to blessing same-sex unions

Ima Elijah

Pope Francis clarified that the Church should maintain its core beliefs.

Pope Francis [Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images]
Pope Francis [Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images]

Recommended articles

This revelation comes after the Vatican's 2021 decree, stating that the Church would not bless gay marriages, citing that God "cannot bless sin."

Late Monday, the Vatican released a letter from Pope Francis to a group of cardinals seeking clarity on this matter. In the letter, the Pope stated the importance of "pastoral charity," urging priests not to simply reject or exclude individuals.

He stressed that blessings, even in morally challenging situations, are requests for God's assistance in living a better life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pope Francis acknowledged the Church's clear stance on marriage as an exclusive, stable, and indissoluble union between a man and a woman, open to procreation.

He stated that while other forms of union exist, they do not fully align with this definition. Despite his remarks, Pope Francis clarified that the Church should maintain its core beliefs.

He stated that decisions concerning blessings should be made with pastoral prudence, taking individual circumstances into account.

While he endorsed kindness, patience, and understanding, he made it clear that not all pastoral decisions should become rigid norms.

This statement follows Pope Francis' 2020 endorsement of same-sex civil unions, where he referred to gay Catholics as "children of God."

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police expose false organ theft claims, 14 citizens prosecuted

Police expose false organ theft claims, 14 citizens prosecuted

Dr Paul Enenche visits collapsed Dunamis church building in Makurdi

Dr Paul Enenche visits collapsed Dunamis church building in Makurdi

Gov Eno didn't rejoice over Tinubu’s alleged fake certificate - Akwa Ibom PDP

Gov Eno didn't rejoice over Tinubu’s alleged fake certificate - Akwa Ibom PDP

US Republican House Speaker McCarthy ousted in historic party rebellion

US Republican House Speaker McCarthy ousted in historic party rebellion

FCTA, Israel to partner on agriculture, security, digital economy

FCTA, Israel to partner on agriculture, security, digital economy

Adamawa Govt set to turn Kiri water dam into holiday resort - Commissioner

Adamawa Govt set to turn Kiri water dam into holiday resort - Commissioner

ECOWAS commences training of 75 youths on fisheries in Bauchi

ECOWAS commences training of 75 youths on fisheries in Bauchi

Pope Francis indicates openness to blessing same-sex unions

Pope Francis indicates openness to blessing same-sex unions

Seaman's sponsors Olojo festival 2023 in full cultural splendor

Seaman's sponsors Olojo festival 2023 in full cultural splendor

Pulse Sports

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

'It is racist' — Arsenal legend Thierry Henry slams Napoli's treatment of Osimhen

'It is racist' — Arsenal legend Thierry Henry slams Napoli's treatment of Osimhen

Osimhen’s Real Madrid moment slips by as Napoli's marksman avoids spot-kicks

Osimhen’s Real Madrid moment slips by as Napoli's marksman avoids spot-kicks

‘De Bruyne, Mbappe…’ — Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha identifies players most similar to him today

‘De Bruyne, Mbappe…’ — Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha identifies players most similar to him today

Liverpool fined ₦23m despite VAR scandal in Tottenham clash

Liverpool fined ₦23m despite VAR scandal in Tottenham clash

'Like Ketchup' — Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie borrows Ronaldo's line after scoring brace

'Like Ketchup' — Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie borrows Ronaldo's line after scoring brace

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Poultry production system (Credit: Google)

South Africa slaughter 410,000 chickens amid bird flu outbreak

Burkina Faso’s military leader, Ibrahima Traore, is escorted by soldiers in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. [FILE]

Burkina Faso junta foils attempted coup