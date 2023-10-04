Pope Francis indicates openness to blessing same-sex unions

This revelation comes after the Vatican's 2021 decree, stating that the Church would not bless gay marriages, citing that God "cannot bless sin."

Late Monday, the Vatican released a letter from Pope Francis to a group of cardinals seeking clarity on this matter. In the letter, the Pope stated the importance of "pastoral charity," urging priests not to simply reject or exclude individuals.

He stressed that blessings, even in morally challenging situations, are requests for God's assistance in living a better life.

Pope Francis acknowledged the Church's clear stance on marriage as an exclusive, stable, and indissoluble union between a man and a woman, open to procreation.

He stated that while other forms of union exist, they do not fully align with this definition. Despite his remarks, Pope Francis clarified that the Church should maintain its core beliefs.

He stated that decisions concerning blessings should be made with pastoral prudence, taking individual circumstances into account.

While he endorsed kindness, patience, and understanding, he made it clear that not all pastoral decisions should become rigid norms.