ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

YSIEC moves local government poll from November 2023 to May 25

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commission has also budgeted ₦500 million for the conduct of the election.

YSIEC moves local government poll from November 2023 to May 25 [The Guardian Nigeria]
YSIEC moves local government poll from November 2023 to May 25 [The Guardian Nigeria]

Recommended articles

Dr Mamman Mohammed, the Chairman of the commission, stated this at a news conference in Damaturu on Wednesday. Mohammed said that the commission had also budgeted ₦500million for the conduct of the election.

Gov. Mai Mala Buni has graciously given the approval to the state Independent Electoral Commission to adjust the date of the election for the 17 chairmen and 178 councilors of local government councils in Yobe to May 25.

“This is in consonance to the provision of section 197 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The chairman said all qualified aspirants across registered political parties were free to contest.

All Yobe people are allowed to contest for the councillorship and chairmanship after attaining the age of 25 and 30 without gender bias, sane not corrupt, and resident in the community.

“Candidates must also possess the minimum educational qualification of secondary school certificate or its equivalence, and must undergo security screening, with a fee of 300,000, 250,000 and 200,000 for chairmanship, vice-chairmanship and councilors aspirants,” Mohammed stated.

He said political parties would be issued with election guidelines to enable them to present reputable and qualified candidates. The chairman called on the media to give adequate publicity for the election, urging security agencies to ensure that all polling units were well protected.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Shettima reassures Commonwealth Society of business-friendly environment in Nigeria

Shettima reassures Commonwealth Society of business-friendly environment in Nigeria

YSIEC moves local government poll from November 2023 to May 25

YSIEC moves local government poll from November 2023 to May 25

World Bank commends Tinubu administration's economic reforms

World Bank commends Tinubu administration's economic reforms

Minister of Defence Badaru wants to end terrorism in Nigeria with 2024 budget

Minister of Defence Badaru wants to end terrorism in Nigeria with 2024 budget

Fubara presents 2024 budget to 5 Rivers lawmakers loyal to him

Fubara presents 2024 budget to 5 Rivers lawmakers loyal to him

APC member replaces LP's Doherty, takes oath of office in Lagos Assembly

APC member replaces LP's Doherty, takes oath of office in Lagos Assembly

Osun Governor Adeleke returns from Bangkok vacation, dispels health rumours

Osun Governor Adeleke returns from Bangkok vacation, dispels health rumours

World Bank says petrol price in Nigeria should be around ₦750 per litre

World Bank says petrol price in Nigeria should be around ₦750 per litre

EFCC declares ex-minister Olu Agunloye wanted over alleged corruption and forgery

EFCC declares ex-minister Olu Agunloye wanted over alleged corruption and forgery

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Senator Jonah-Jang [Premium Times Nigeria]

God, the Supreme judge will grant Mutfwang victory in court - Sen Jang

Murtala Ajaka and Yahaya Bello [Youtube]

Court slams Gov Bello ₦500m for breach of SDP guber candidate, Ajaka's rights

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia. [Twitter:@Alialization]

Benue House of Assembly commends Governor Alia amid APC crisis

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan (Vanguard)

Ologbondiyan believes PDP will remain strong despite defection of 27 lawmakers in Rivers