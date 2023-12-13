YSIEC moves local government poll from November 2023 to May 25

Dr Mamman Mohammed, the Chairman of the commission, stated this at a news conference in Damaturu on Wednesday. Mohammed said that the commission had also budgeted ₦500million for the conduct of the election.

“Gov. Mai Mala Buni has graciously given the approval to the state Independent Electoral Commission to adjust the date of the election for the 17 chairmen and 178 councilors of local government councils in Yobe to May 25.

“This is in consonance to the provision of section 197 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The chairman said all qualified aspirants across registered political parties were free to contest.

“All Yobe people are allowed to contest for the councillorship and chairmanship after attaining the age of 25 and 30 without gender bias, sane not corrupt, and resident in the community.

“Candidates must also possess the minimum educational qualification of secondary school certificate or its equivalence, and must undergo security screening, with a fee of ₦300,000, ₦250,000 and ₦200,000 for chairmanship, vice-chairmanship and councilors aspirants,” Mohammed stated.