‘You’ve lost control’, Keyamo mocks crisis-ridden PDP

In a tweet on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment said that the PDP had lost control but kept telling Nigerians that it would rescue the country.

The minister wondered how a party that is struggling to unite its members would unify Nigerians.

Keyamo tweeted: “PDP that’s in crises because of its inability to control its billowing umbrella gathers every day & the first thing you hear them say is that they want to ‘rescue’ Nigeria; like a teenager whose legs cannot find the clutch of a car wanting to drive a trailer! ‘No be juju be that?’

Keyamo published the tweet hours after the camp of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State pulled out of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council.

The Wike camp had insisted that for them to participate in the party’s campaign activities and for peace to reign in the party, the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, must resign.

Atiku’s Earlier Reaction: Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar in his reaction to the call for Ayu’s resignation said no one can force the National Chairman of the party to resign.

“On the calls for the resignation or removal from office of our national chairman, however, I must reiterate what I have said severally in public and in private; the decision for Dr. Iyorchia Ayu to resign from office is personal to Dr. Ayu and, neither I nor anyone else can make that decision for him,” Atiku said in a statement on Wednesday,” he said in a statement.