RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

‘You’ve lost control’, Keyamo mocks crisis-ridden PDP

Bayo Wahab

Keyamo wonders how a party that is struggling to unite its members would unify Nigerians.

Festus Keyamo [Twitter/@fkeyamo]
Festus Keyamo [Twitter/@fkeyamo]

Recommended articles

In a tweet on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment said that the PDP had lost control but kept telling Nigerians that it would rescue the country.

The minister wondered how a party that is struggling to unite its members would unify Nigerians.

Keyamo tweeted:PDP that’s in crises because of its inability to control its billowing umbrella gathers every day & the first thing you hear them say is that they want to ‘rescue’ Nigeria; like a teenager whose legs cannot find the clutch of a car wanting to drive a trailer! ‘No be juju be that?

Keyamo published the tweet hours after the camp of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State pulled out of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council.

The Wike camp had insisted that for them to participate in the party’s campaign activities and for peace to reign in the party, the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, must resign.

Atiku’s Earlier Reaction: Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar in his reaction to the call for Ayu’s resignation said no one can force the National Chairman of the party to resign.

“On the calls for the resignation or removal from office of our national chairman, however, I must reiterate what I have said severally in public and in private; the decision for Dr. Iyorchia Ayu to resign from office is personal to Dr. Ayu and, neither I nor anyone else can make that decision for him,” Atiku said in a statement on Wednesday,” he said in a statement.

Atiku argued that if Ayu must be removed from office, it must be done in accordance with the laws that set out the basis for such removal.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Contrary to expectations, Wike says he won’t leave PDP

Contrary to expectations, Wike says he won’t leave PDP

NLC seeks immediate payment of hazard allowance to health workers

NLC seeks immediate payment of hazard allowance to health workers

2021 WASSCE: Girls excelled over boys in Katsina, says Commissioner

2021 WASSCE: Girls excelled over boys in Katsina, says Commissioner

‘You’ve lost control’, Keyamo mocks crisis-ridden PDP

‘You’ve lost control’, Keyamo mocks crisis-ridden PDP

PDP governors working to resolve party crisis- Tambuwal

PDP governors working to resolve party crisis- Tambuwal

Atiku inaugurates 10-lane 9.5km road in Akwa Ibom

Atiku inaugurates 10-lane 9.5km road in Akwa Ibom

Obey the court's order, end the strike, and resume classes - Expert urges ASUU

Obey the court's order, end the strike, and resume classes - Expert urges ASUU

Lekki-Epe road rehabilitation Phase 1 95% completed — LASG

Lekki-Epe road rehabilitation Phase 1 95% completed — LASG

Despite meeting with Tinubu, Northern bishops insist they won’t support him

Despite meeting with Tinubu, Northern bishops insist they won’t support him

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

What Peter Obi told CNN about solving Nigeria's problems

What Peter Obi told CNN about solving Nigeria's problems

Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. (Ripples)

I’m not Yahaya Bello – Wike

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima. [Twitter:TinubuMediaS]

I was misquoted - Shettima clarifies Tinubu-Abacha comparison

PDP crisis: Ayu can't be forced to resign - Atiku replies Wike's camp

PDP crisis: Ayu can't be forced to resign - Atiku replies Wike's camp