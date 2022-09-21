RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP crisis deepens as Wike’s group pulls out of Atiku’s campaign council

Bayo Wahab

Wike’s team vowed that the National Chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, must resign for them to rescind their decision.

PDP Chieftains, Nyesome Wike, Atiku Abubakar and Iyorchia Ayu (TheNATION)
This came following early morning in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

According to ThePunch, members of the Rivers State Governor’s team vowed not to play any role in Atiku’s campaign ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Recall that in May, following the outcome of the party’s presidential primary, the Rivers Governor called for Ayu’s resignation as a condition for resolving the crisis rocking the party.

Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse.

