Youths want Ashafa, Obanikoro, Mamora, Solomon as members of Lagos GAC.

Operating on the platform of Lagos Solidarity Congress, the group made the same appeal to the Chairman of the GAC, Prince Tajudeen Olusi and Chairman of APC in Lagos State, Alhaji Babatunde Balogun.

Its secretary, Mr Akintunde Olamilekan, said in a statement issued on Saturday in Lagos that the qualified lawmakers are Sen. Musiliu Obanikoro, Sen. Olorunnimbe Mamora, Sen. Gbenga Ashafa and Sen. Ganiyu Solomon.

The congress submitted that the senators had over the years proved to be trusted and dedicated party men.

It noted that their absence in the list of members of the GAC was disappointing but could be an oversight.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC, Lagos Chapter announced the appointment of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and three senators as members of the GAC.

The senators are Oluremi Tinubu, Solomon Adeola and Tokunbo Abiru.

The party stated that their appointment was in recognition of their years of notable and commendable contributions to the socio-economic and political development of Lagos state.

“We are pleased to have these highly qualified lawmakers as part of decision-makers in the state and also hope that their wealth of experience will be invaluable as we approach the 2023 elections.

“We notice with disappointment, however, the absence of other equally qualified lawmakers: Sen. Musiliu Obanikoro, Sen. Olorunnimbe Mamora, Sen. Gbenga Ashafa and Sen. Ganiyu Olanrewaju Solomon, all of who have over the years proven to be trusted and dedicated party men.

“These noble politicians have also at different times carried the party’s flag with dignified honour and till today remain undaunted in their resolve to steer the party to greater heights in their individual capacities.

“It is for these reasons that we observe with dismay the decision of the party hierarchy not to have considered them worthy of a spot on the council,’’ the Congress stated.

The youths said that Ashafa, aside from representing the state twice at the Senate, had been a loyal servant of the state from his days as an Administrative Officer.

“Ashafa served in the Lagos State Unified Local Government Service Commission in 1980 and his political participation dated back to 1998 as part of a political group that worked toward the emergence of Tinubu as governor.