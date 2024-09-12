ADVERTISEMENT
Your tenure has expired, stop acting as chairman - BoT sec tells Abure

The BoT added that the decision was reached at the Umuahia stakeholder meeting by the Nenadi Usman-led Caretaker Committee which was lawful and legitimate.

Salisu Mohammad, Secretary of Board of Trustees, of the party, said this during a news conference organised by the leadership of the Labour Party National Transitional Committee (NTC) in Abuja. He said the decision was reached at the Umuahia stakeholder meeting by the Nenadi Usman-led Caretaker Committee which was lawful and legitimate.

Mohammed said the NTC engaged and mobilised all relevant stakeholders to ensure that the party recovered itself from what it described as Abure’s illegality and corruption.

He said Abure, since his assumption of office as national chairman following the sudden death of the party's National Chairman, Alhaji Abdulkadir Abdulsalam in 2000, Abure had led the party without election.

"In fact, INEC (Independent National Electoral Commission) had asked him to vacate the chair meant for the Chairman of the Labour Party.

“These interventions by the NTC have culminated in the meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Labour Party in Umuahia.

“The National Transitional Committee (NTC) facilitated by the Nigerian Labour Congress as the Trustee of the Labour Party fully accepts and commends the decision of the NEC of the Labour Party at its meeting on September 4, 2024.

“We support the 29-man Caretaker Committee to prepare and conduct democratic congresses to elected party leadership at the Ward, LGA, State and National levels’’, he said.

According to him, the NEC organised by Gov. Alex Otti of Abia is the most welcome intervention needed to save the party from what he described as illegalities.

“We believe that this intervention is in line with the expression of the democratic will of the millions of Nigerians.

“Who does not want the party to die at the hands of political contractors who have been procured to destroy the party,” Mohammad added.

