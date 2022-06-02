You wouldn't have become Ogun Gov without my support, Tinubu Tells Abiodun

Tinubu said this during his trip to Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun state, on Thursday, June 2, 2022, to canvass for support of the APC delegates ahead of the upcoming presidential primary of the party.

The former Lagos State Governor claimed during his speech that many politicians across Nigeria owe him gratitude for previous support he rendered them.

"We were at the stadium, they tore all his posters. Even the party flag, they didn’t want to hand over it to him, I was the one who brought it," Tinubu recalled the event that happened at the campaign ground in Ogun leading to the election in 2019

He continued, "I've offered my service to them for over 30 years, this one sitting behind me, Dapo, I challenge him to say he would have become a governor alone without my support," Tinubu said while gesticulating toward Abiodun whose face smacks of humiliation in an instant.

Despite feelers that President Muhammadu Buhari may not be disposed to his choice as the APC ticket bearer, the former Governor has continued to rally his base in the build up to the party's presidential primary slated for June 6 - 8, 2022.

Earlier in the day, Tinubu visited, Ibadan, Oyo State, to meet with delegates and party stakeholders who gave him a rousing welcome.

Other aspirants that are also in the race are Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa state, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state, Senator Ajayi Boroffice, former Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Felix Nicholas, Mrs Uju Ken-Ohaneye, former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Former Governor of Zamfara State, Pastor Tunde Bakare, Senator Sani Yerima, and former President of the Senate, Ken Nnamani.