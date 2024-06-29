ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

You should be ashamed of Labour Party's performance in Abia - PDP tells Obi

Nurudeen Shotayo

PDP said Nigerians should be worried if what's going on in Abia is a miniature of the governance Obi promises the country.

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti and Peter Obi
Abia State Governor, Alex Otti and Peter Obi

Recommended articles

The Vice Chairman of the PDP in Abia state, Abraham Amah, disclosed this in an interview with Saturday PUNCH.

Amah condemned Governor Alex Otti-led government's actions, particularly its handling of public servants' affairs and infrastructural projects.

He argued that the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, should feel ashamed about recent development in the South-East state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PDP vice chairman was reacting to the sacking of staff employed in the Abia State Public by the previous administration.

Recall the state Head of Service, Joy Maduka, in a circular dated August 30, 2023, had announced the disengagement of all staff employed into the Abia State Public Service from January 2023 till that time.

He said the decision, which was authorised by the Governor, was in line with the provision of the Abia State Public Service Rules Nos. 02801 and 02803.

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti
Abia State Governor, Alex Otti Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

However, Amah stated his disappointment over the matter, noting that it spells total failure if the model of governance in Abia is what Obi intends to replicate as Nigeria's president.

“I am profoundly ashamed of what is happening in Abia State. If Abia State is a miniature of the governance Peter Obi promises for Nigeria, then it spells total failure,” he said

The PDP vice chairman also decried the inadequate support for education, healthcare, energy, and security sectors, all of which he noted were critical for improving citizens’ welfare.

“This is a government that came on board and suspended all the permanent secretaries, suspended everybody. One year later, they sacked them, without any public inquiry or anything, without giving anything to the public.

“So, what is the basis? Why do you think that tomorrow, those 15,000 workers who lost their jobs will want to vote for the Labour Party? Even Peter Obi should be ashamed of what is happening in Abia State.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s very embarrassing; I am very ashamed of what is happening in Abia State, because if Abia State is a sample of the kind of government people expect Peter Obi to bring to Nigeria, then they are a total failure.

“So what is good about the government? This is a government that has already sacked about 15,000 workers, under the guise that they did not merit their jobs.

“They have done nothing to create jobs; they do nothing to support and improve businesses and the standard of living of the people, to improve the education sector, health sector, energy, security, and care for the vulnerable,” Amah added.

Reacting to Amah's remarks, the Chairman of the Labour Party in Abia State, Ceekay Igara, said responding to the claim that Obi should be ashamed of the party's performance in the state was unnecessary.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s nothing to react to here. It’s only a ripe mango tree that attracts stones. We can’t respond to this kind of issue because he’s not a member of the family.

“So, I don’t know when Peter Obi told him that. Responding to this kind of issue is quite unnecessary,” Igara said.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I know I'm old - Biden acknowledges bad debate performance; vows to beat Trump

I know I'm old - Biden acknowledges bad debate performance; vows to beat Trump

FRSC threatens to withdraw licences of recalcitrant drivers

FRSC threatens to withdraw licences of recalcitrant drivers

We stand with the Sultan - Miyetti Allah sends message to Sokoto govt

We stand with the Sultan - Miyetti Allah sends message to Sokoto govt

You should be ashamed of Labour Party's performance in Abia - PDP tells Obi

You should be ashamed of Labour Party's performance in Abia - PDP tells Obi

I spent 11 months in a dungeon - Nigerian deportees narrate harrowing experience in Turkey

I spent 11 months in a dungeon - Nigerian deportees narrate harrowing experience in Turkey

I won't demolish your mosque - Adeleke assures Ijesa Muslims

I won't demolish your mosque - Adeleke assures Ijesa Muslims

This is blatant ignorance - Labour blasts governors over minimum wage demand

This is blatant ignorance - Labour blasts governors over minimum wage demand

I told him I'm in charge here - Sani recalls how he saved OBJ from Kirikiri inmates

I told him I'm in charge here - Sani recalls how he saved OBJ from Kirikiri inmates

Shettima seeks enabling business environment for innovation, productivity

Shettima seeks enabling business environment for innovation, productivity

Pulse Sports

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Atiku Abubakar pays surprise visit to former President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura [Twitter:@atiku]

VIDEO: Atiku pays surprise visit to Buhari in Daura

Former Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola

Oyetola very capable to lead Osun APC to success - Former VC

Muahammadu Buhari, Senator Shehu Sani and Bola Tinubu. [Facebook/Getty Images]

Shehu Sani alleges plot by northern politicians visiting Buhari to unseat Tinubu

All Progressives Congress (APC). [Getty Images]

Anambra 2025: APC chieftain reacts to scramble over zoning principle