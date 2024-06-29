You should be ashamed of Labour Party's performance in Abia - PDP tells Obi

The Vice Chairman of the PDP in Abia state, Abraham Amah, disclosed this in an interview with Saturday PUNCH.

Amah condemned Governor Alex Otti-led government's actions, particularly its handling of public servants' affairs and infrastructural projects.

He argued that the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, should feel ashamed about recent development in the South-East state.

The PDP vice chairman was reacting to the sacking of staff employed in the Abia State Public by the previous administration.

Recall the state Head of Service, Joy Maduka, in a circular dated August 30, 2023, had announced the disengagement of all staff employed into the Abia State Public Service from January 2023 till that time.

He said the decision, which was authorised by the Governor, was in line with the provision of the Abia State Public Service Rules Nos. 02801 and 02803.

Pulse Nigeria

PDP slams Abi govt

However, Amah stated his disappointment over the matter, noting that it spells total failure if the model of governance in Abia is what Obi intends to replicate as Nigeria's president.

“I am profoundly ashamed of what is happening in Abia State. If Abia State is a miniature of the governance Peter Obi promises for Nigeria, then it spells total failure,” he said

The PDP vice chairman also decried the inadequate support for education, healthcare, energy, and security sectors, all of which he noted were critical for improving citizens’ welfare.

“This is a government that came on board and suspended all the permanent secretaries, suspended everybody. One year later, they sacked them, without any public inquiry or anything, without giving anything to the public.

“So, what is the basis? Why do you think that tomorrow, those 15,000 workers who lost their jobs will want to vote for the Labour Party? Even Peter Obi should be ashamed of what is happening in Abia State.

“It’s very embarrassing; I am very ashamed of what is happening in Abia State, because if Abia State is a sample of the kind of government people expect Peter Obi to bring to Nigeria, then they are a total failure.

“So what is good about the government? This is a government that has already sacked about 15,000 workers, under the guise that they did not merit their jobs.

“They have done nothing to create jobs; they do nothing to support and improve businesses and the standard of living of the people, to improve the education sector, health sector, energy, security, and care for the vulnerable,” Amah added.

Labour Party says no cause for alarm

Reacting to Amah's remarks, the Chairman of the Labour Party in Abia State, Ceekay Igara, said responding to the claim that Obi should be ashamed of the party's performance in the state was unnecessary.

“There’s nothing to react to here. It’s only a ripe mango tree that attracts stones. We can’t respond to this kind of issue because he’s not a member of the family.