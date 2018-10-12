Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Nigerians must choose from candidates that can pass integrity test

2019 Elections Nigerians must choose from candidates that can pass integrity test -APC

Mr Yekini Nabena, the APC Acting National Publicity Secretary, said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

  • Published:
Lagos APC officially receives ex-PDP bigwig, other defectors play Nigerians must choose from candidates that can pass integrity test -APC (tribuneonlineng)

The All Progressives Congress(APC) has re-emphasised its position that Nigerian electorate must have opportunity to choose from candidates that could pass the integrity and anti-corruption test in 2019 general elections.

Mr Yekini Nabena, the APC Acting National Publicity Secretary, said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Nabena said that the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) cannot avoid corruption, integrity test for its candidates.

“The PDP cannot be simplistic and attempt to wish away the issue of the integrity of candidates seeking elections into positions at all levels, particularly as 2019 approaches.

“We reiterate our position that the Nigerian electorate must have that opportunity to choose from candidates that can pass the integrity and anti-corruption test.

“The character of office holders we elect into public offices is important as our very progress and development as a country depends on it”.

He stressed that when the choice was to be made, the electorate had the option of a proven and decent presidential candidate in the person of President Muhammadu Buhari who was putting the people first.

He said that on the other hand, there was a “racketeer” who would readily mortgage the country’s commonwealth to personal coffers and cronies.

Nabena recalled that the PDP spokesman, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan recently released a statement accusing senior officials of the APC-led administration of “deliberate efforts to impugn on the character of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

He said this assertion particularly coming Ologbondiyan was ironic and laughable, given the fact that he was an editor with one of the national newspapers.

Nabena recalled that as an editor, Ologbondiyan unearthed the Special Audit and Forensic Investigation of Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) which indicted Atiku Abubakar, then Vice President for mismanagement of the fund.

“The PDP spokesperson in his published report disclosed that from 1999 to 2006, Atiku’s approval for the release of $20m from the treasury and subsequent placement in Trans International Bank without appropriation and approval by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) was illegal”.

Nabena further recalled that the PDP spokesman also said that the development amounted to abuse of office.

“There are no lies here. Alhaji Atiku Abubakar grapples with several other corruption indictments.

“This is a fact and reality he needs to deal with and come clean about,”the APC spokesman said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Senate APC Senators abandon Oshiomhole, reconcile with Saraki behind...bullet
2 In Rivers Court annuls all APC electionsbullet
3 2019 Presidency One of these 5 People may become Atiku’s running matebullet

Related Articles

2019 Elections Atiku best among presidential candidates — Campaign coordinator
Pulse Blogger Independence Day blues
Buhari speaks on Obasanjo’s endorsement of Atiku for 2019
"I don't know anything about politics but I know how to care about people" - Oby Ezekwesili
Oby Ezekwesili Presidential candidate criticizes Buhari over poor World Bank rating
In Ekiti Fayemi to focus on welfare of the people, says Campaign D-G
Buhari President ready to deal with those who oppose unity in Nigeria
The arrested lawmaker, Lado, regains freedom
Obasanjo promises to work with Atiku to defeat Buhari
Ekiti House of Assembly impeaches Speaker Oluwawole

Politics

Atiku tells Nigerian men to "act as humans to improve the lives of women"
2019 Elections Atiku best among presidential candidates — Campaign coordinator
PDP Reps aspirants and supporters protest non-conduct of primary election
8 PDP Reps aspirants protest non-conduct of primary election
5 ways Obasanjo attacked Buhari all over again
Buhari speaks on Obasanjo’s endorsement of Atiku for 2019
I know how to care about people - Oby Ezekwesili
"I don't know anything about politics but I know how to care about people" - Oby Ezekwesili
X
Advertisement