You lied, I didn't know you wanted to withdraw for Atiku - Saraki replies Tambuwal

Nurudeen Shotayo

Tambuwal had claimed that he informed Saraki of his plan to withdraw and endorse Atiku during the PDP presidential convention in 2022.

Tambuwal was described as the "hero of the convention" by the former PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu after the former's withdrawal tilted the scale in favour of Atiku, a former Vice President.

On the drama-filled night, the former Sokoto Governor mounted the podium for the second time to address the delegates, he announced his withdrawal and endorsed Atiku to the surprise of many observers.

Speaking on what transpired on the night in a recent interview aired on Arise TV Programme titled ‘Untold Stories With Adesuwa’, Tambuwal claimed to have kept Saraki in the loop before the public announcement.

Atiku Abubakar [Getty Images]
Atiku Abubakar [Getty Images] Pulse Nigeria

However, reacting to the former Governor's claim in a statement by his media office signed by Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki said he was also surprised by the turn of events, like everybody present at the PDP presidential convention.

“I need to set the record straight. When I saw Tambuwal returning to the podium after he had earlier addressed the delegates to canvass for their votes, I wondered what was happening. His announcement that he had withdrawn from the race and that the delegates who were supporting him should vote for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar took me by surprise.

“Tambuwal is my friend, but he should take responsibility for his decisions and actions. He never discussed withdrawal from the race with me. I never contemplated withdrawing my candidature from the race and had nothing to do with the decision process that led to his withdrawal in favour of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar,” Saraki stated.

Mr Nyesom Wike, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) [News Digest Nigeria]
Mr Nyesom Wike, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) [News Digest Nigeria] Pulse Nigeria

In what turned out to be a watershed moment in the race for the 2023 presidential election, Tambuwal's endorsement of Atiku ended the hopes of former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, of clinching the coveted ticket.

Wike was touted by many analysts as the man to beat in the convention up until the moment the lawmaker announced his withdrawal.

The former Vice President went on to poll 237 votes, leaving Wike in second place with 371 votes while Saraki finished a distant third with 70 votes.

