RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Wike drags Atiku Abubakar, Aminu Tambuwal to court

Authors:

Ima Elijah

Wike is insisting that for peace to reign, the National Chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, must resign from office.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Nyesom Wike. (DailyPost)
Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Nyesom Wike. (DailyPost)

The PDP crisis: Wike and his loyalists have been in a face-off with Atiku’s camp since the conclusion of the PDP’s primary election.

Wike's next step: Following the prolonged crisis rocking the party, Wike and a PDP chieftain, Newgent Ekamon have now dragged Atiku, Tambuwal and the PDP to court in a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/782/2022.

What Wike is suing for: In the originating summons, Wike and his co-applicant asked the court to determine eight issues including whether the purported transfer of Tambuwal’s votes to Atiku by the PDP was illegal and void.

The plaintiffs asked the court to determine if Tambuwal lost his claim to votes the moment he stepped down for Atiku.

Wike and Ekamon argued that should these issues be determined in their favour, the court should grant nine reliefs including a declaration that the purported transfer of Tambuwal’s votes to Atiku be declared null and void.

The plaintiffs are also seeking a declaration that the PDP acted negligently and in bad faith by assigning the Sokoto governor’s votes to Atiku at the primary.

They prayed the court to “cancel the transfer of votes and a corresponding order restraining the 3rd respondent (Tambuwal’s) withdrawal in the primary was done after voting had commenced.”

The applicants also prayed the court to declare that the PDP and Atiku took undue advantage of Tambuwal’s withdrawal when they allowed the Sokoto governor to persuade delegates to vote for the former Vice-President in the primary.

They are also seeking an order commanding the PDP to recount the votes of the primary that was held on May 28 and May 29.

Lastly, the applicants are seeking an order of the court “directing the 1st respondent (PDP) to declare the 2nd applicant (Wike), a presidential aspirant in the May 28 and May 29 primary as the winner of the aforesaid primary with a corresponding order directing the 1st respondent (PDP) to forward his name as the candidate to contest the presidential election in 2023.”

What happened during the PDP primaries: During the primary election held in Abuja, the Sokoto Governor, while addressing delegates, asked them to vote for him but later declared that he stepped down for the former Vice President, Atiku.

At the primary, Atiku polled 371 votes while Wike and Bukola Saraki garnered 237 and 70 votes respectively. After the convention, the National Chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, described Tambuwal as the “hero of the convention.

Dele Momodu sends message to Wike: Former presidential aspirant of PDP, Dele Momodu has urged Governor Wike of River State to thread softly before it becomes too late.

He said, “My dear Brother, good evening. I have watched you in recent months with trepidation. I’m scared about your inability to comprehend the country called Nigeria. You must have underrated how the owners of Nigeria operate.

“I studied the biography of Chief Obafemi Awolowo. I was an insider in the June 12 1993 crisis, and a veritable witness to the tribulations of my great mentor, Chief Moshood Abiola. Closer home, you must have seen how your predecessor, Dr. Peter Odili, was stopped in his tracks in 2007.

“You’re certainly one of Nigeria’s best performing Governors, if not the best. Personally, I’m very proud of your uncommon achievements. I know you are very angry. It is your right to be. But I’m begging you in the name of God not to take decisions based on anger… Nigeria has been very kind to you."

Wike's condition for peace: Governor Wike is insisting that for peace to reign, the National Chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, must resign from office.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu is most prepared for the presidency – Shinkafi

Tinubu is most prepared for the presidency – Shinkafi

BREAKING: Wike fact-checks suit against Atiku and Tambuwal

BREAKING: Wike fact-checks suit against Atiku and Tambuwal

2023: Moghalu endorses Peter Obi’s candidacy after meeting

2023: Moghalu endorses Peter Obi’s candidacy after meeting

BudgIT lists states that owe workers for over 30 months

BudgIT lists states that owe workers for over 30 months

Wike decries dehumanising NYSC facilities, provides modern equipment

Wike decries dehumanising NYSC facilities, provides modern equipment

Police will continue to punish errant officers – PPRO

Police will continue to punish errant officers – PPRO

Wike drags Atiku Abubakar, Aminu Tambuwal to court

Wike drags Atiku Abubakar, Aminu Tambuwal to court

Gov AbdulRazaq: In the eye of the storm [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Gov AbdulRazaq: In the eye of the storm [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Colleges of education lecturers suspend 60-day strike

Colleges of education lecturers suspend 60-day strike

Trending

Governor Nyesom Wike receives three APC Governors; Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, and Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo states at his Port Harcourt residence on Friday, July 8, 2022. [@OvieNews]

Why I invited Tinubu's men to commission projects in Rivers – Nyesom Wike

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

If you want our vote, stop killing Northerners in South-East – Baba-Ahmed

Peter Obi, 2023 Presidential Candidate

My Northern friends laughed when asked about Peter Obi's chances - Ulasi

Former Governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi (National Daily Newspaper)

15 deregistered parties donate campaign structures across 777 LGAs to Obi