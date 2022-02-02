RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Yobe Senator, Hassan defects to APC from PDP

Sen. Mohammed Hassan, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a former senator representing Yobe South, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Sen. Mohammed Hassan. [independent]
This is contained in a statement by Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, Director-General, Press and Media Affairs to Gov. Mai Mala Buni in Damaturu on Wednesday.

Mohammed said Hassan aka ‘Dambu’ made the formal defection on Tuesday in Abuja and was received by Buni, who is also the Chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee.

“The defection of Hassan was witnessed by the President of Senate, Ahmad Lawan, Sen. Ibrahim Bomoi, the Minister of Power, Mr Abubakar Aliyu and the state APC Chairman Alhaji Muhammadu Gadaka.

“The exit of the former legislator has created a huge vacuum to the opposition party at both the state and national levels,” he said.

Mohammed said that Hassan pledged his loyalty and support to the party leadership in the state and to work for its success at all levels.

He noted that the defection would increase the fortunes of the APC in Zone ‘B’, comprising Fune, Potiskum, Nangere and Fika Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

