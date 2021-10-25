Yahaya Bello wins Hero of Women Inclusion award

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor was given the award at the grand finale of the Nigerian Women Arise For Nigeria (NIWAFON) awareness campaign in Abuja on Monday.

The award was bestowed on the governor by members of the association, including women entrepreneurs across major sectors, media executives, and ace Nollywood actresses, among others

President, National Association of Women Entrepreneurs, Ms Vera Ndanusa, who led the women entrepreneurs to the awareness programme, particularly noted that Nigerian women were behind the governor for his unflinching belief in their ability to resolve knotty issues and right the wrongs in Nigeria.

"Nigerian women have sounded a note of warning to politicians in Nigeria, especially those considering governorship or presidential seats, that they will only support those who support them come 2023.

"Our support to the Kogi governor is because he has surpassed the United Nations' 35 per cent affirmative action and had appointed women in strategic positions in his government.

"Thank God for Bello, that has given positions of power to women and has surpassed the 35 per cent affirmative action.

"Women must rise up to support him, that is why we have made him our hero. The success story being recorded in Kogi strengthens the saying that behind a successful man is a woman," she said.

She, however, urged other governors to emulate Bello, and aspire to receive such distinguished awards.

The 1st Vice-President of NIWAFON, Mrs Ifeyinwa Omowole, said women of substance in Nigeria were ready to sue the Kogi governor if he refused to declare his intention to run for Presidency in 2023.

According to her, Kogi is working because women are manning strategic positions in the state.

She said, "Show me another state where a woman is the ADC of the governor. This is not enough, the Secretary to the State Government is a woman: the Head of Service is a woman; all the Vice Chairmen of the Local Governments are women, among many other female appointees.

"Women will mobilise support for that one leader that has taken us above the levels of past years. We will support Bello all the way because he knows how to make a nation great."

The President, National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Ms Ladi Bawa, urged Nigerian women to arise and speak with one voice.

"I am happy that we are recognising one man that has done a lot for women. We as women, must rise up and be actively involved in politics, aspire to be governors.

"Others leaders must know that if we must support them, they must be fair in terms of gender equity.

"Today, Yahaya Bello is who we see and we will support him," the NAWOJ president said.