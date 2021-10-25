RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Yahaya Bello wins Hero of Women Inclusion award

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A women's group says Kogi is working because women are manning strategic positions.

Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello [TheCable]
Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello [TheCable]

Kogi Governor, Mr Yahaya Bello, has bagged an award of 'Distinguished Hero of Women Inclusion'.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor was given the award at the grand finale of the Nigerian Women Arise For Nigeria (NIWAFON) awareness campaign in Abuja on Monday.

The award was bestowed on the governor by members of the association, including women entrepreneurs across major sectors, media executives, and ace Nollywood actresses, among others

President, National Association of Women Entrepreneurs, Ms Vera Ndanusa, who led the women entrepreneurs to the awareness programme, particularly noted that Nigerian women were behind the governor for his unflinching belief in their ability to resolve knotty issues and right the wrongs in Nigeria.

"Nigerian women have sounded a note of warning to politicians in Nigeria, especially those considering governorship or presidential seats, that they will only support those who support them come 2023.

"Our support to the Kogi governor is because he has surpassed the United Nations' 35 per cent affirmative action and had appointed women in strategic positions in his government.

"Thank God for Bello, that has given positions of power to women and has surpassed the 35 per cent affirmative action.

"Women must rise up to support him, that is why we have made him our hero. The success story being recorded in Kogi strengthens the saying that behind a successful man is a woman," she said.

She, however, urged other governors to emulate Bello, and aspire to receive such distinguished awards.

The 1st Vice-President of NIWAFON, Mrs Ifeyinwa Omowole, said women of substance in Nigeria were ready to sue the Kogi governor if he refused to declare his intention to run for Presidency in 2023.

According to her, Kogi is working because women are manning strategic positions in the state.

She said, "Show me another state where a woman is the ADC of the governor. This is not enough, the Secretary to the State Government is a woman: the Head of Service is a woman; all the Vice Chairmen of the Local Governments are women, among many other female appointees.

"Women will mobilise support for that one leader that has taken us above the levels of past years. We will support Bello all the way because he knows how to make a nation great."

The President, National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Ms Ladi Bawa, urged Nigerian women to arise and speak with one voice.

"I am happy that we are recognising one man that has done a lot for women. We as women, must rise up and be actively involved in politics, aspire to be governors.

"Others leaders must know that if we must support them, they must be fair in terms of gender equity.

"Today, Yahaya Bello is who we see and we will support him," the NAWOJ president said.

Ace actress, Ms Binta Ayo Mogaji, also led other screen divas to demand for the rights of women in Nigeria and to laud the Kogi governor for his feat in women inclusion and good governance.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Davido and Chioma spotted together for the first time since rumoured breakup

Davido and Chioma spotted together for the first time since rumoured breakup

Fed Poly Bauchi sacks 2 lecturers for alleged sexual harassment

Fed Poly Bauchi sacks 2 lecturers for alleged sexual harassment

10 countries where prostitution is legal

10 countries where prostitution is legal

'Fela Kuti was so hard'- Rap mogul Jay Z on why he included Fela's record in the soundtrack of new Netflix movie 'The Harder They Fall'

'Fela Kuti was so hard'- Rap mogul Jay Z on why he included Fela's record in the soundtrack of new Netflix movie 'The Harder They Fall'

Why do single women find married men attractive for relationships?

Why do single women find married men attractive for relationships?

Ghanaian artiste commits suicide after ‘friend’ said ‘kill yourself’ on his post

Ghanaian artiste commits suicide after ‘friend’ said ‘kill yourself’ on his post

7 things every woman wants to hear during sex

7 things every woman wants to hear during sex

Ever heard about the massacred souls that haunt Iva Valley in Enugu?

Ever heard about the massacred souls that haunt Iva Valley in Enugu?

Socialite Cubana Chief Priest accuses BBNaija's Maria of 'stealing' his sister's husband

Socialite Cubana Chief Priest accuses BBNaija's Maria of 'stealing' his sister's husband

Trending

2023: Former House of Rep Speaker says the north rejects zoning because of Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]

Governor AbdulRazaq accuses Lai Mohammed of stealing campaign funds

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [BBC via Getty Images]

Despite Buhari’s warning, IPOB insists Anambra election won’t hold if Nnamdi Kanu isn’t released

IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu and President Muhammadu Buhari (Peoples Gazette)

PDP disqualifies 3 aspirants for national convention

PDP disqualifies 3 aspirants for national convention. (Daily post)