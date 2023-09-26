Yahaya Bello elevates 300 traditional stools to promote peace

Governor Bello, presiding over the meeting, emphasised the vital role played by traditional rulers in maintaining harmony among citizens.

He stated, "The grading and upgrading of the stools became imperative in view of the important roles the traditional rulers played in enhancing peaceful coexistence amongst citizens."

In a statement released by his media aide, Onogwu Muhammed, Governor Bello announced the following upgrades:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Akinrin of Ekinrin - Upgraded from non-class to 1st class.

2. Ohireba of Ebiraland - Upgraded from non-class to 1st class.

3. Obaje Otalu-Atabaka - Upgraded from 2nd class to 1st class.

Governor Bello further elaborated, saying, "The grading and upgrading of the 300 traditional stools in Kogi is part of our decisions at today's executive council meeting."

In addition to these significant developments, the Executive Council also approved two important bills:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Kogi State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (KOSOPADEC) - A bill was approved for its establishment, a move expected to boost the state's oil-producing areas and stimulate economic growth.