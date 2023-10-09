Women affairs minister vows justice for 'one chance' victim abandoned by hospital

The 'one chance' phenomenon, where unsuspecting commuters fall victim to criminals posing as commercial vehicle operators, has been a recurring issue in Nigeria's major cities.

The victim, identified as Greatness Olorunfemi, was brutally stabbed and left for dead after boarding a bus she thought was a commercial vehicle along the Maitama/Kubwa Highway.

In a televised interview on Monday's Sunrise Daily show on Channels Television, October 09, 2023, Minister Uju Kennedy expressed her deep disapproval of the incident.

"She was abandoned when she needed help the most. This is a tragedy that should never have occurred. I am deeply saddened by the lack of humanity displayed by the hospital staff. We will ensure that justice is served for Greatness Olorunfemi," Kennedy stated firmly, her voice filled with determination.

Good Samaritans rushed Olorunfemi to Maitama General Hospital after the horrific incident. However, the hospital staff allegedly refused to provide immediate medical assistance, citing the absence of a police report as the reason for their inaction.

Olorunfemi's life hung in the balance, but the hospital turned her away, leaving her to die on the streets.

Minister Kennedy, visibly outraged by the hospital's callous behavior, made a public commitment to fight for justice on behalf of the deceased.

"I am heading to the hospital personally. I will fight for the late girl they abandoned, and I will ensure that such a disgraceful incident never happens again in our country. Every Nigerian, regardless of the situation, deserves to be treated with dignity and compassion," Kennedy declared.

