ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Women affairs minister vows justice for 'one chance' victim abandoned by hospital

Ima Elijah

As the nation mourns the loss of a promising young life, Minister Uju Kennedy's vows to seek justice serves as a beacon of hope

Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye [Punch]
Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye [Punch]

Recommended articles

The 'one chance' phenomenon, where unsuspecting commuters fall victim to criminals posing as commercial vehicle operators, has been a recurring issue in Nigeria's major cities.

The victim, identified as Greatness Olorunfemi, was brutally stabbed and left for dead after boarding a bus she thought was a commercial vehicle along the Maitama/Kubwa Highway.

In a televised interview on Monday's Sunrise Daily show on Channels Television, October 09, 2023, Minister Uju Kennedy expressed her deep disapproval of the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

"She was abandoned when she needed help the most. This is a tragedy that should never have occurred. I am deeply saddened by the lack of humanity displayed by the hospital staff. We will ensure that justice is served for Greatness Olorunfemi," Kennedy stated firmly, her voice filled with determination.

Good Samaritans rushed Olorunfemi to Maitama General Hospital after the horrific incident. However, the hospital staff allegedly refused to provide immediate medical assistance, citing the absence of a police report as the reason for their inaction.

Olorunfemi's life hung in the balance, but the hospital turned her away, leaving her to die on the streets.

Minister Kennedy, visibly outraged by the hospital's callous behavior, made a public commitment to fight for justice on behalf of the deceased.

"I am heading to the hospital personally. I will fight for the late girl they abandoned, and I will ensure that such a disgraceful incident never happens again in our country. Every Nigerian, regardless of the situation, deserves to be treated with dignity and compassion," Kennedy declared.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister Kennedy has vowed to investigate the incident thoroughly, ensuring that those responsible for the hospital's negligence are held accountable.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How Israel-Palestine conflict has divided African countries

How Israel-Palestine conflict has divided African countries

Tinubu appoints Fela Durotoye, 4 others to serve in presidential media team

Tinubu appoints Fela Durotoye, 4 others to serve in presidential media team

Women affairs minister vows justice for 'one chance' victim abandoned by hospital

Women affairs minister vows justice for 'one chance' victim abandoned by hospital

Court sends man to prison for 6 years over crime he committed 32 years ago

Court sends man to prison for 6 years over crime he committed 32 years ago

Citizens protest across Nasarawa over removal of Governor Sule

Citizens protest across Nasarawa over removal of Governor Sule

Israeli airstrikes kill 558 people in Gaza

Israeli airstrikes kill 558 people in Gaza

5 Nigerian politicians who had certificate forgery controversies

5 Nigerian politicians who had certificate forgery controversies

BREAKING: Court sentences Bolanle Raheem's killer to death

BREAKING: Court sentences Bolanle Raheem's killer to death

No Igbo president in 2027 – Primate Ayodele predicts future

No Igbo president in 2027 – Primate Ayodele predicts future

Pulse Sports

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

Super Eagles star ready to donate blood as he asks fans to pray for Israel in battle against Pakistan

Super Eagles star ready to donate blood as he asks fans to pray for Israel in battle against Pakistan

Arsenal vs Man City: 3 mistakes Pep Guardiola made in the defeat to the Gunners

Arsenal vs Man City: 3 mistakes Pep Guardiola made in the defeat to the Gunners

Super Falcons vs Ethiopia: Babajide, Payne sisters, and 19 others called for Olympic qualifiers

Super Falcons vs Ethiopia: Babajide, Payne sisters, and 19 others called for Olympic qualifiers

Sadiq, Ebuehi in for Aina and Awoniyi: Super Eagles replacements for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique games

Sadiq, Ebuehi in for Aina and Awoniyi: Super Eagles replacements for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique games

Burnley 1-4 Chelsea: 3 things that have happened since the Blues last scored 4 goals in a Premier League match

Burnley 1-4 Chelsea: 3 things that have happened since the Blues last scored 4 goals in a Premier League match

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Primeboy [Vibrate]

BREAKING: Primeboy declared 'wanted' by police in Mohbad's death case

PDP's 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar [Punch]

Atiku holds press conference today amid Tinubu’s fake certificate allegation

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi. [Premium Times]

Peter Obi rejects Atiku's request to support his suit on Tinubu's certificate

After the musician announced the title of his new song 'MC Oluomo' last month, he came under intense citicism from Peter Obi's supporters

Mc Oluomo: Why Peter Obi lost election - Odumodublvck