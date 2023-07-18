ADVERTISEMENT
Witness’ absence stalls opening of INEC’s defence over governorship election in Enugu

News Agency Of Nigeria

The INEC’s counsel informed the court that the witness scheduled to testify could not make it to court.

Mr Chijioke Edeoga - LP governorship candidate and Peter Mbah - PDP governorship candidate
The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal is hearing the petition filed by Mr Chijioke Edeoga of the LP against the election of Gov. Peter Mbah of the PDP. Edoga is praying the tribunal to disqualify Mbah over alleged NYSC certificate forgery and manipulation of election results.

During the court session, the INEC’s counsel, H. Okoli told the court that the witness he had scheduled to testify could not make it to court.

“I was just informed as I made my way to court that the witness missed his flight and cannot be in court,” he said.

Okoli said that the first respondent had two days to defend the result of the March 18 governorship election.

“We are aware that they have only two days and humbly ask the court to grant them tomorrow to come,” he said.

The lead counsel to the petitioners, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, did not oppose to the application made by Okoli Also the second and third respondents’ counsels, Mr Ikechukwu Onuoma and Mr Anthony Ani, SAN did not also oppose to it.

The Chairman of the three-member Tribunal, Justice M. K Akano, appealed to the second respondent’s counsel to be ready to open his case at close of the INEC’s case. Akano adjourned the case until Wednesday, July 19, 2023 for hearing.

Witness' absence stalls opening of INEC's defence over governorship election in Enugu

