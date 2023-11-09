ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Fubara 'folds,' reaffirms Wike as his principal

Nurudeen Shotayo

Fubara said the recent political crisis in Rivers State is a thing of the past, calling again for peace in the South-South state.

Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike and Rivers State governor, Siminialaye Fubara. [Twitter:Chris]
Fubara reaffirmed this while speaking at the rededication service of the 2023/2024 Legal Year of the Rivers State Judiciary held in Port Harcourt on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

The event, staged at the Saint Cyprian’s Anglican Church, Hospital Road in the state capital, equally had Wike in attendance, marking the first time the minister and his successor would meet at a public function since the recent political crisis in Rivers State.

Hell was let loose at the Rivers State House Assembly complex on Monday, October 30, 2023, when state legislators were reportedly plotting the impeachment of Fubara following a stand-off with Wike.

The move was thwarted when the governor's supporters besieged the complex, leading to another brawl that saw security operatives shoot a water canister at Fubara, who also came for an on-the-spot assessment.

However, things appeared to have returned to normal between the two political allies after the intervention of President Bola Tinubu in the matter.

And Fubara affirmed that fact on Thursday when he said the recent political crisis in Rivers State is now a thing of the past.

“My oga remains my oga. Whatever that has happened is in the past. I have not sent anybody to malign anybody,” the governor said.

He stressed that though this has been a trying period for the state, the current phase of political upheaval will fizzle away, restating his administration's commitment to deliver to the people.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

