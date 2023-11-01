Father, son do fight – Fubara explains as PDP governors meet Wike in Abuja

Governor Fubara made this statement during a meeting with the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, and a military delegation at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

Governor Fubara stated that disagreements between him and Wike were natural and likened the situation to a family disagreement.

He reassured the public, stating, "For our dear state, I know everybody is wondering what’s going on, what’s not going on. We are okay, there is no problem... Whatever it is, we will definitely resolve the issue."

The meeting came in the wake of President Bola Tinubu’s call for peace and security in the country, particularly with off-season elections approaching this month. Governor Fubara reiterated the President's commitment to ensuring stability in the nation.

In a related development, the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, Bala Mohammed, led a delegation comprising Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, and Governor Kefas Agbu of Taraba to meet with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, in Abuja. The meeting aimed to mediate the political situation in Rivers State and reconcile the differences between Governor Fubara and the FCT minister.

The decision to engage in mediation was reached by the PDP governors after a meeting held on Tuesday night, October 31, 2023.