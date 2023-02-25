Wike finally votes hours after BVAS machine failed him

The machines had failed to recognise their thumbprint or face as the Presiding Officer, Agatha Abiokun battled in vain to have them accredited.

Abiokun however pleaded with the governor to wait and added that she had sent for an INEC technician to come and rectify the anomaly.

The News Agency of (NAN) reports that INEC technical personnel later rectified the BVAS machines and voting commended at the polling centre.

Wike had expressed disappointment and added that INEC aught to have put all its tools in order before now.

“We are highly dissapoitted. INEC told us they were ready for the election and that BVAS are working.

“You can see the crowd here I don’t think that most people will be allowed to vote with slow working of the BVAS.

“I have stayed about 25 minutes here and I was told to go and come back that they will rectify the BVAS.

“We are highly disappointed. If a number of people are disenfranchised, what do you expect? People will lose their temper and anything could happen.