Wike calls out Rivers PDP leaders over playing house boy roles in Abuja

What Wike said: Wike alleged that some of the leaders of the PDP, Rivers chapter, were merely house boys in Abuja and are known to follow leaders of the party around.

The Governor made the claims on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, during the commissioning of the sand-filled area in Ogbum nu Abali, Port Harcourt city local government of Rivers State.

In his words: “As people who want the party or your own candidate to win an election, what role are you playing in your state to make sure your party wins the election?

“How many people have you been able to galvanize and mobilize to leave the other parties and join your party to show that you’re committed and ready to make your party win the election?

“It’s not to go to Abuja and say all kinds of things. Come home and mobilize and let us see the capacity that you have. That’s what politics is all about, it is not following people up and down.

“Anywhere any true Rivers man is, you must show that you’re important and have something to offer.

“Don’t go and begin to do as a house boy. We are not known to be House boys."

More challenges: The Governor also challenged leaders of the PDP in other states to deliver their own states to the party when the election comes and not depend on votes from Rivers State.