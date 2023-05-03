APC Rivers state disassociates itself from Tinubu’s visit to Wike

Tinubu is expected to commission a flyover and a Magistrate Court complex during his two-day visit.

APC spokesperson, Darlington Nwauju, in a statement on Tuesday, May 02, 2023, stated that the party had nothing to do with the visit and urged Governor Wike to refrain from divisive politics.

Nwauju accused Wike of attempting to create a false narrative about the APC's collapse in the state and reiterated the party's focus on challenging the outcome of the flawed March 18 elections at the Elections Petitions Tribunal.

