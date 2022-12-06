Why Tinubu delegated questions to his team members at Chatham House

On Monday, December 5, 2022, Tinubu spoke at the Chatham House in the United Kingdom about his action plan for Nigeria.

The presidential candidate also spoke on the controversies surrounding his academic background and date of birth.

However, during a question and answer session, Tinubu asked some members of his team to respond to the questions on his behalf.

This sparked reactions from Nigerians as many wondered why Tinubu failed to answer the questions himself.

Explaining the reason behind Tinubu’s decision, Alake, who responded to the question on oil theft in Nigeria said delegating questions to team members is “one of the innovations” of Tinubu.

He added that one of Tinubu’s strengths has been identifying talents.

Alake said, “Anybody who has his head properly screwed on his head would know that Asiwaju is the primus inter pares in team building; that is what he sought to display.

“Everybody acknowledges his talents in showcasing professional and technocratic experts in various fields. Those who are saying what you have just said are ignorant of the nuances and dynamics of leadership. Leadership is not a one-man show.

“Successful leadership is one based on a team that is professional and highly skilled. Asiwaju has been noted to be an advocate of that and that is what he displayed.

“Apart from delegating, he also answered questions personally and directly. He wanted to show the calibre of his team and that is what he equally did at the Eko Hotel town hall meeting.