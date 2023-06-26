Why LP could not deliver all 50 witnesses at Presidential Election Petition

According to Yunusa, the party was granted a restricted timeframe by the court, leading to their presentation of approximately 10 witnesses.

It is worth recalling that Peter Obi, the Labour Party's presidential candidate in the 2023 election, initially declared his intention to bring forward 50 witnesses who would provide testimony and evidence supporting claims of election rigging against President Tinubu's victory.

However, last Friday, June, 23, 2023, Obi concluded his case after presenting only 10 witnesses, significantly fewer than the originally planned number. This decision has drawn criticism from certain sections of the public, particularly members of the ruling All Progressive Congress, who have questioned the dedication of Obi and his legal team, dismissing them as lacking seriousness in their challenge.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response to these concerns, Tanko, during an interview, clarified that all parties involved had reached an agreement to limit the number of witnesses to a minimum of 10 in order to expedite proceedings. He further confirmed that, despite this agreement, some of their witnesses were unable to testify due to time constraints and unforeseen circumstances.

Explaining the rationale behind the agreement, Tanko stated, "It has to do with the relationship of the processes because it was understood that there would be allocated time for the defense, questioning, and cross-examination. Time was allocated, such as 30 minutes for presenting a witness and 15 to 20 minutes for cross-examination."

He added, "It was agreed that, regardless of the proceedings, there would be no fewer than 10 witnesses. All the lawyers in the court reached this consensus to manage time effectively. While 50 witnesses could be accommodated within the given time frame, 10 witnesses can also accomplish the task. It is even possible that even INEC may have only two witnesses and may choose not to present them."

Tanko went on to express satisfaction with their efforts to present all their witnesses, noting that some were unable to travel due to time constraints and the difficulty of coordinating with the remaining witnesses they intended to present.