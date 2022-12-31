Why I won’t scrap Lagos LCDAs created by Tinubu – Jandor

He said that canceling the LCDAs would not be a good decision.

According to him, the regularisation of the 37 LCDAs are overdue.

“The party (APC) has the presidency, the majority in the National Assembly, and the majority in the state assembly,” he told NAN.

He said that eight years after their creation was enough for the regularisation of the LCDAs created by the administration of Chief Bola Tinubu.

The governorship candidate said that he would do his best to ensure regularisation of the local councils if elected governor.

“We need them (LCDAs) to bring government closer to the people.

“We don’t have any problem with them (LCDAs). If possible, we will create more,” he said.

Adediran said that he would ensure that the LCDAs would use to bring dividends of democracy to the grassroots.