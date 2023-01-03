Why I won’t accept endorsement from Obasanjo – Sowore

Sowore made a viral video: In a video published across his social media pages on Tuesday, January 03, 2023 morning, the media entrepreneur said although he is “very desperate” for the liberation of Nigerians, his desperation does not extend to seeking endorsements from “the enemies of our people”.

The presidential hopeful said: “Of course, I want to win as the president of Nigeria. But it’s not about my ambition; it’s about the poor people of Nigeria, hovering around in pain and anguish, in their hundreds, millions, sleeping in agony over insecurities, hunger, and starvation.

“Of course, I need plenty of endorsements, but I won’t be able to take that of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo who had over 12 years as president but have nothing but barbarism to show for it.

“What will I tell the people of Odi and Zaki Biam? That the rogue that massacred them is now my mentor?

“Or what will I tell the memories of journalist Dele Giwa? That the drug dealer known as ‘Maradona’, is now one of my godfathers? Mba (meaning no), my people!

“I’d rather be endorsed by the very masses who have no billions of Naira, but are in their millions. I’d rather be endorsed by the oppressed who bear the brunt of this vulcaniser economy that we have today, that has been imposed on our people, that has brought untold hardship and poverty.

“I’d rather be endorsed by the comrades of anti-SAP, those who fought during June 12, anti-deregulation, and recently, those who fought during EndSARS.

“I’d rather be endorsed by the northern Talakawa who live at the behest of Boko Haram, bandits, and ISWAP.”

He added: “Some are desperate to be endorsed by the enemies of our people. But am I desperate? Yes, very desperate. I’m desperate for free and quality education at all levels. I’m very desperate, but for free and quality healthcare at all levels. I say I am desperate to stop the greedy rogues and return our common-wealth to the very people from whom it was looted.

“Omoyele Sowore is very desperate, yes, for the total liberation of our country, Nigeria. And by extension, Africa. We can’t continue like this.”