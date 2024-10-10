VIDEO: Why I don’t like mentioning Wike – Amaechi

Speaking with Ebere TV, Amaechi explained that Wike, who served as his Chief of Staff, was part of a generation of Rivers politicians who “passed through” his leadership.

“When I became governor, Wike became Chief of Staff,” Amaechi recalled, adding, “but I don’t like calling his name.”

Amaechi asserted his role in nurturing the political paths of Rivers politicians, remarking, “Name any Rivers politician that didn’t pass through me.”

Reflecting on his early political days, Amaechi contrasted the values that shaped his generation with the political landscape today.

Entering politics at the age of 22, he was part of the Rufus George camp, a faction he described as “poor and broke” yet built on principles.

“Those of us who cared about character stood with Rufus. My father taught me character,” he said, citing how his commitment to character guided his political choices.

Amaechi also noted his support for Peter Odili, another Rivers leader, who, despite lacking funds, won loyalty for his integrity.

“The crop of politicians then are different from what we have now,” Amaechi lamented, underscoring honesty as a core value he instilled in those he mentored. “For anybody who passed through me, the first thing you learn is about honesty.”