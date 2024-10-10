ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

VIDEO: Why I don’t like mentioning Wike – Amaechi

Segun Adeyemi

This rift marks yet another chapter in Amaechi and Wike’s strained relationship, with both leaders consistently clashing on political ideology and governance styles in Rivers State.

Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi. [Facebook]
Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

Speaking with Ebere TV, Amaechi explained that Wike, who served as his Chief of Staff, was part of a generation of Rivers politicians who “passed through” his leadership.

“When I became governor, Wike became Chief of Staff,” Amaechi recalled, adding, “but I don’t like calling his name.”

Amaechi asserted his role in nurturing the political paths of Rivers politicians, remarking, “Name any Rivers politician that didn’t pass through me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Reflecting on his early political days, Amaechi contrasted the values that shaped his generation with the political landscape today.

READ ALSO: I can't afford to buy diesel - former minister Amaechi laments

Entering politics at the age of 22, he was part of the Rufus George camp, a faction he described as “poor and broke” yet built on principles.

“Those of us who cared about character stood with Rufus. My father taught me character,” he said, citing how his commitment to character guided his political choices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amaechi also noted his support for Peter Odili, another Rivers leader, who, despite lacking funds, won loyalty for his integrity.

“The crop of politicians then are different from what we have now,” Amaechi lamented, underscoring honesty as a core value he instilled in those he mentored. “For anybody who passed through me, the first thing you learn is about honesty.”

This rift marks yet another chapter in Amaechi and Wike’s strained relationship, with both leaders consistently clashing on political ideology and governance styles in Rivers State.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG set to bring back Nigerian health workers from abroad to tackle brain drain

FG set to bring back Nigerian health workers from abroad to tackle brain drain

It's miscarriage of justice - APC rejects results of Plateau local govt election

It's miscarriage of justice - APC rejects results of Plateau local govt election

NERC reports 49,188 meters installed in Q2, marking 60.86% decline from Q1

NERC reports 49,188 meters installed in Q2, marking 60.86% decline from Q1

Solider stabs Police Inspector to death during traffic dispute in Lagos

Solider stabs Police Inspector to death during traffic dispute in Lagos

'T-pain unmoved' - Atiku blames Tinubu's policies for rising inflation

'T-pain unmoved' - Atiku blames Tinubu's policies for rising inflation

Senate approves Prof Saleh as Chairman of NAHCON

Senate approves Prof Saleh as Chairman of NAHCON

4 Corps members to repeat service year for absconding from their duty posts

4 Corps members to repeat service year for absconding from their duty posts

Repent or we send you to your creator  —  Matawalle warns bandits’ informants

Repent or we send you to your creator  —  Matawalle warns bandits’ informants

FIRS tips 2024 'Tax Bill' as key to Nigeria's taxation system reform

FIRS tips 2024 'Tax Bill' as key to Nigeria's taxation system reform

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Julius-Abure

Court declares Abure as Labour Party Chairman, orders INEC to comply

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike [NAN]

Wike declares 'no regret' for oposing PDP in 2023 election

Benue Assembly amends LG law hours before polls, executives get 3-year tenure

Benue Assembly amends LG law hours before polls, executives get 3-year tenure

Atiku Abubakar

Rivers people have rejected godfatherism, oppression - Atiku reacts to LG polls