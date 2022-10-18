What Nigerians think about Peter Obi's visit to Sheikh Gumi

Peter Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, on Monday, October 17, 2022, paid a courtesy visit to Gumi in Kaduna, ahead of the 2023 election.

What Obi said: Sharing photos from the visit on his Twitter handle, Obi wrote, “Arriving Kaduna with Dr Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, to honour the invitation of the Arewa Joint Committee. Dr Datti and I stopped by for a courtesy call on Sheikh Gumi at his official residence in Kaduna.”

Primary reason why Peter Obi is in Kaduna: The duo were in the State to attend an interactive session organized by the Arewa Joint Committee for presidential candidates.

Reactions have continued to the unexpected visit. Many have expressed enthusiasm and support the rather controversial move; however, many have also raised doubt as to whether it was a necessary visit.

@PopularOnyeka: “Give to Caesar what belongs to Caesar and give to God what belongs to God!! You’re a strategic man! And I trust you. May God protect you and turn your enemies into helping hands.”

@emmyskillz2: “Omo, this one loud oo , but I trust your decision my President 100%.”

@alwashik: “He is carrying everyone, I mean everyone to the Nigeria of our dreams.”

@virgo_brownie: “Hmmm. Is this not the same gumi that’s linked to terrorism ? Po what is happening?”

@Dr chazduke: “Peter Obi is the real unifier and bridge builder.”

@Michael_Chidike: “He needs to know what Gumi knows to be able to solve the problems of insecurity.”

@IMbahaotu: “Peter Obi will be the president for all, even a criminal will repent at the mention of Peter Obi. Nigeria should get ready for a positive change.”

@GodspowerIkem: "Sir, I may be wrong here, but there are personalities you and your campaign should not be associated with, especially this man. I'm trying so hard to understand the need for this visit, but I just can't. You just provided premium banter material to APC and PDP folks. Na wa O"

Why the negative reactions?: Gumi, who was at the forefront of the negotiation with bandits who kidnapped Government Science College students in Kagara, Niger State, early 2021, also led a delegation to visit bandits in Kaduna and Zamfara State forests, all in the name of peace talks.

Why it is important to visit Sheikh Gumi: Ahmad Gumi is the eldest son to late Sheikh Abubakar Gumi. He was born in Kano state. He came from a family of Islamic scholars with his father being the first Grand Khadi of the old Northern Region. His father was instrumental in the Islamization of Northern Nigeria, particularly under Sir Ahmadu Bello.

With the historical influence his family wielded in the region, his position as a religious leader, and his successful positioning as the communication link between armed bandits and the rest of Nigeria, Gumi is considered a strong opinion leader in the region. Hence, visiting him may be a good move for all candidates looking to win his class of followers.

Religion and politics: Different types of religious beliefs influence political participation differently. Although some macro religious beliefs significantly increase macro political behavior, believers in an involved God are less likely to participate politically. Individualistic, micro beliefs have no affect on national politics.

It is also no news the dogmatic impact on the relationship between religious leaders and their followers. Getting a religious leader on your side, is getting most of his/her followers on your side too.