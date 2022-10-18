RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sheikh Gumi reveals 3 essential questions he asked Peter Obi when they met

Bayo Wahab

Gumi said he asked the presidential candidate some vital questions when he visited him.

Islamic cleric, Sheikh Gumi and Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi met for the first time in Kaduna (Peter Obi)
Islamic cleric, Sheikh Gumi and Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi met for the first time in Kaduna (Peter Obi)

On his way to the venue of an event organised for presidential candidates by the Arewa Consultative Forum, Northern Elders Forum and other northern groups on Monday, Obi stopped by at Gumi’s residence for a courtesy call.

His visit sparked outrage on social media as his followers criticised him for visiting a personality they have condemned for speaking on behalf of bandits in the North.

LP Presidential candidate, Peter Obi and Sheikh Ahmed Gumi met in Kaduna on Monday, October 17, 2022 (Peter Obi)
LP Presidential candidate, Peter Obi and Sheikh Ahmed Gumi met in Kaduna on Monday, October 17, 2022 (Peter Obi)

However, speaking to Daily Trust about Obi’s visit, Gumi said he asked the presidential candidate some vital questions.

He said, “He (Obi) came on a courtesy call even though I was meeting him for the first time face-to-face, and so I appreciated his visit.

“I asked him very essential questions, but I told him he didn’t have to give me straight answers right away since I knew he was on his way to Arewa House where he would explain it better to the larger society to understand.

“I asked him about his stand on restructuring because Nigeria has been going through a restructuring from 1960 to date and how he could empower an unskilled nation.

“I also asked him how he could pacify agitations from the South East, North Central, South West, and North East. Again, I told him there are foreign interests in this country that are part of the polarisation of our politics. So how is he going to tackle it?

“He also agreed with me that truly there is foreign interest in this country, and then I wished him well”.

Gumi, therefore, advised all the presidential candidates to make their campaigns issue-based and also warned them against utterances that could further polarise the country.

Bayo Wahab

