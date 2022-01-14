We've resolved crisis in Abia - APC Reconciliation Committee

He said the meeting followed a petition received by the committee from Chief Ikechi Emenike, factional leader of Abia APC chapter.

It would be recalled that at the Abia State Congresses in 2021, Emenike’s faction produced late Enyinnaya Harbor as the State Chairman, while the other faction produced Iheanacho Obioma as chairman.

Abdullahi, however, said the committee had very useful discussion with the stakeholders even though the complainant was not at the meeting.

“We invited him (Emenike) and he refused to turn up.

“He was duly invited, and from all indications, he has no case to put before us, and we have no hesitation whatsoever to listen to the delegation from Abia.

“I don’t believe we could have any better representation in terms of the interest of the party, so we appreciate them,” Abdullahi said.

He expressed optimism that the outcome of the meeting would be positive.

He assured them that the committee would submit its reports, including reports from other state chapters of the party to its leadership after putting them together.

Abdullahi said the desire of the committee was to ensure that the crisis in Abia APC and other state chapters of the party became a thing of the past ahead of the 2023 general election.

Chief Donatus Nwankpa, a former Abia APC Chairman in his remark, accused some of the party’s national leaders of masterminding the crisis in the state chapter.

He stressed that the state chapter of APC would not allow any imposition of leadership in whatever guise.

According to him, some persons at the party’s national secretariat have conspired to undermine the growth of the APC not just in Abia, but in the South-East.

“You all are aware of the recent drama that happened in Anambra that is the picture of conspiracy that they want to put Abia and we are saying no to it.

“You can’t beat a child and say the child should not complain, that is what we are here to tell them, you cannot impose leadership on Abia APC.

“Abia APC runs on a collegiate system, which means leaders man their wards, this is the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The President is opposed to imposition of any leadership at any level, he wants the leadership to grow from the grassroots and that is why the APC is here today,” he said.

Nwankpa expressed satisfaction with the deliberations and interrogations at the meeting, saying that: ”we are convinced that they have seen the truth.

“I don’t want to make a pronouncement, what I want to say is that they have seen the truth and the truth will set everybody free”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was attended by: Pro-Chancellor and Chairman Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi, Sen. Chris Adighije, Sen. Nkechi Nwaogu, former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chief Emeka Wogu.