ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC defends Tinubu’s economic reforms, blasts ex-VC Lukman for criticism

News Agency Of Nigeria

The APC spokesman stated that Nigerians should remain focused and undistracted by the opposition’s pettiness and disinformation.

President Bola Tinubu [Peoples Gazette]
President Bola Tinubu [Peoples Gazette]

Recommended articles

Felix Morka, the party’s National Publicity Secretary said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja while reacting to comments made by Dr Salihu Lukman, the party’s former National Vice-Chairman, North-West.

The APC spokesman said that Lukman who faulted that the Tinubu-led administration’s economic reforms was only searching for political relevance and should be disregarded.

“He seems to have found for himself, for now, a new role as the chief discordant trumpeter for a cacophonous political opposition.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In his new self-assigned role, he alleges, without substantiation, that APC ruined the country in economic policies and corruption and called on opposition parties and Nigerians to vote out APC in 2027,” Morka said.

He stressed that Lukman was not in any position to advise Nigerians on how to vote or who to vote for, saying they should remain focused and undistracted by the opposition’s pettiness and disinformation.

He appealed to Nigerians to continue to support President Tinubu in his commitment to building greater progress and a more vibrant future for our country. He assured that the Tinubu-led APC administration was taking bold measures to reset the country’s long-broken economy.

Morka said the administration was also working to improve national security and restore the country to wholesome and sustainable development. He said while the administration’s inevitable reforms might have increased the economic hardship being faced by Nigerians, they would soon begin to bear positive results.

According to him, the unwillingness of previous administrations to undertake these reforms and tackle the problems at their roots is the reason the country’s economy had remained in the doldrums for long.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It will be easy and painless for Tinubu to do as his predecessors have done, continue business as usual, kick the can down the road for future administrations to deal with while the rot and stagnation fester.

“In keeping with the Renewed Hope agenda of his administration, he has chosen to tackle the country’s generational economic problems for the good of present and future generations of Nigerians.

“In the fullness of time, this president shall be vindicated for his vision and unwavering commitment to the national interest and the common good of all."

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Reaction greets Deputy Speaker Kalu's claim of influencing SEDC

Reaction greets Deputy Speaker Kalu's claim of influencing SEDC

Nigerian states, including Maiduguri, to face thunderstorms, rain from Wednesday

Nigerian states, including Maiduguri, to face thunderstorms, rain from Wednesday

Fuel crisis continues but selling petrol on the streets could land you in jail

Fuel crisis continues but selling petrol on the streets could land you in jail

APC defends Tinubu’s economic reforms, blasts ex-VC Lukman for criticism

APC defends Tinubu’s economic reforms, blasts ex-VC Lukman for criticism

Maiduguri flood victims begin returning home as waters recede, 239,000 affected

Maiduguri flood victims begin returning home as waters recede, 239,000 affected

Yobe Government warns 9 LGAs of impending floods from dam water release

Yobe Government warns 9 LGAs of impending floods from dam water release

VP Shettima sympathises with Maiduguri flood victims with bags of rice

VP Shettima sympathises with Maiduguri flood victims with bags of rice

NDLEA confirms 20 aspirants in Kano LG poll test positive for drug

NDLEA confirms 20 aspirants in Kano LG poll test positive for drug

Lagos court hands 74-year jail term to US businessman in $1.2m visa scam

Lagos court hands 74-year jail term to US businessman in $1.2m visa scam

Pulse Sports

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

All Progressives Congress (APC). [Getty Images]

Edo 2024: Claims of NDDC funds diverted to APC campaign raises fresh concern

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour is the gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election in Lagos State. [Vanguard]

'We'll take over Lagos': Rhodes-Vivour suffers backlash over 2027 prediction

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Facebook]

Tinubu trying hard, inherited near- bankrupt nation - Tafawa-Balewa

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki [Facebook]

Gov Obaseki alleges police harassment of PDP leaders ahead of Edo election