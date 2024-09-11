APC defends Tinubu’s economic reforms, blasts ex-VC Lukman for criticism

Felix Morka, the party’s National Publicity Secretary said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja while reacting to comments made by Dr Salihu Lukman, the party’s former National Vice-Chairman, North-West.

The APC spokesman said that Lukman who faulted that the Tinubu-led administration’s economic reforms was only searching for political relevance and should be disregarded.

“He seems to have found for himself, for now, a new role as the chief discordant trumpeter for a cacophonous political opposition.

“In his new self-assigned role, he alleges, without substantiation, that APC ruined the country in economic policies and corruption and called on opposition parties and Nigerians to vote out APC in 2027,” Morka said.

He stressed that Lukman was not in any position to advise Nigerians on how to vote or who to vote for, saying they should remain focused and undistracted by the opposition’s pettiness and disinformation.

He appealed to Nigerians to continue to support President Tinubu in his commitment to building greater progress and a more vibrant future for our country. He assured that the Tinubu-led APC administration was taking bold measures to reset the country’s long-broken economy.

Morka said the administration was also working to improve national security and restore the country to wholesome and sustainable development. He said while the administration’s inevitable reforms might have increased the economic hardship being faced by Nigerians, they would soon begin to bear positive results.

According to him, the unwillingness of previous administrations to undertake these reforms and tackle the problems at their roots is the reason the country’s economy had remained in the doldrums for long.

“It will be easy and painless for Tinubu to do as his predecessors have done, continue business as usual, kick the can down the road for future administrations to deal with while the rot and stagnation fester.

“In keeping with the Renewed Hope agenda of his administration, he has chosen to tackle the country’s generational economic problems for the good of present and future generations of Nigerians.