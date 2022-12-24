ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

We must believe in Nigeria's unity, says Jonathan after meeting Obi

Nurudeen Shotayo

Obi visited Jonathan at his Bayelsa residence after attending the Labour Party presidential campaign rally in the state.

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan receives in audience the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi. [Twitter:@PeterObi]
Former President, Goodluck Jonathan receives in audience the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi. [Twitter:@PeterObi]
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Jonathan also stated that whoever becomes the next Nigerian President must strive towards uniting the country.

Obi visits Jonathan: The former President said this after his meeting with the members of the Presidential Campaign Council of the Labour Party led by its presidential candidate, Peter Obi on Friday, December 23, 2022.

Obi and his team visited Jonathan at his residence in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, after attending the Labour Party presidential campaign rally held at the Oxbow Lake Pavilion in Yenagoa on Friday.

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan receives in audience the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi. [Twitter:@PeterObi]
Former President, Goodluck Jonathan receives in audience the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi. [Twitter:@PeterObi] Pulse Nigeria

Commenting on the visit, Jonathan on his verified Twitter account urged the Labour Party and other political parties to conduct their campaigns in a peaceful manner.

Jonathan's tweet read: "Today I received in audience members of the Presidential Campaign Council of the @NgLabour led by its presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi. I reiterated that to move Nigeria forward, we all must see it as our own country and believe in the unity of the nation.

"Whoever becomes the next president must work towards uniting the nation. I also stressed on the need for a credible election and urge the Labour Party and all other parties and their supporters to conduct their campaigns peacefully. - GEJ"

Pulse had earlier reported that the former Anambra State Governor, while addressing the rally, promised to entrench rule of law if elected president in 2023.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We must believe in Nigeria's unity, says Jonathan after meeting Obi

We must believe in Nigeria's unity, says Jonathan after meeting Obi

Army decorates 51 Major Generals, tasks them on loyalty

Army decorates 51 Major Generals, tasks them on loyalty

2023: Buhari lauds Zamfara APC reconciliation drive

2023: Buhari lauds Zamfara APC reconciliation drive

NiMet predicts 3-day dust haze from Saturday

NiMet predicts 3-day dust haze from Saturday

Gov. Abiodun appoints 5 new permanent secretaries

Gov. Abiodun appoints 5 new permanent secretaries

Troops ambush bandits, kill 10, destroy camps in Kaduna State

Troops ambush bandits, kill 10, destroy camps in Kaduna State

2023: Obi promises end to incessant lecturers’ strike if elected

2023: Obi promises end to incessant lecturers’ strike if elected

Makinde signs 2023 Oyo’s budget of N310.4bn in Saki

Makinde signs 2023 Oyo’s budget of N310.4bn in Saki

PRP debunks Excos’ defection to APC in Katsina

PRP debunks Excos’ defection to APC in Katsina

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Obi

It is not easy working with Aisha Yesufu – Peter Obi explains

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

No matter how long you protest, we’re going to remove subsidy — Tinubu

Atiku Abubakar has been dragged to court over his citizenship. (Daily Trust)

Igbo presidency: You don't understand your promise – APC to Atiku

Top 7 most influential Nigerians [non politicians] in 2022

Top 7 most influential Nigerians [non-politicians] in 2022