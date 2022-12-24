We must believe in Nigeria's unity, says Jonathan after meeting Obi

Jonathan also stated that whoever becomes the next Nigerian President must strive towards uniting the country.

Obi visits Jonathan: The former President said this after his meeting with the members of the Presidential Campaign Council of the Labour Party led by its presidential candidate, Peter Obi on Friday, December 23, 2022.

Obi and his team visited Jonathan at his residence in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, after attending the Labour Party presidential campaign rally held at the Oxbow Lake Pavilion in Yenagoa on Friday.

Pulse Nigeria

Commenting on the visit, Jonathan on his verified Twitter account urged the Labour Party and other political parties to conduct their campaigns in a peaceful manner.

Jonathan's tweet read: "Today I received in audience members of the Presidential Campaign Council of the @NgLabour led by its presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi. I reiterated that to move Nigeria forward, we all must see it as our own country and believe in the unity of the nation.

"Whoever becomes the next president must work towards uniting the nation. I also stressed on the need for a credible election and urge the Labour Party and all other parties and their supporters to conduct their campaigns peacefully. - GEJ"