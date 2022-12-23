I will ensure Nigerians are governed by rule of law - Obi vows

The former Anambra State Governor made the vow while addressing the crowd at the Labour Party presidential campaign rally in Bayelsa State on Friday, December 23, 2022.

Obi promised that harassment of Nigerians by police officers and other security agencies will become a thing of the past if given the chance to lead the country.

He also emphasised the need for government to fulfill its responsibility of catering to the poor.

Obi's words: “The purpose of government is to care for the poor. Datti and I have said we will secure and unite Nigeria. We will make sure that Nigerians are governed by the rule of law. The were will no more police harassment. Police will no longer harass students for having laptops.

“We are promising what we are going to do. All those people have been promising you a lot and they have not delivered anything.

“Next year, we are going to have an election that will not be based on tribe; we are going to have an election that will not be based on religion; we are going to have an election that will not be by my turn. It is the turn of Nigerians to take back their country. It is the turn of Nigerian youths to take back their country.”

Obi says Bayelsa deserves better: Speaking on the alleged neglect the South-South state has suffered from successive federal governments, Obi vowed to “make sure Bayelsa gets its fair share of what they have been giving to Nigeria,” noting that the state deserves more.

While accusing the federal government of treating Bayelsa unfairly despite the fact that it was the place the country’s oil wealth was first struck, the Labour Party flag-bearer argued that the state was “abandoned” during the 2022 flood disaster.

Obi's words: “Bayelsa deserves more. It has given so much to Nigeria. This is where Nigeria got its first oil (well) in 1956. Look at Bayelsa, they don’t have anything to show for it.