ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

I will ensure Nigerians are governed by rule of law - Obi vows

Nurudeen Shotayo

Obi also reiterated that the responsibility of the government is to cater to the poor.

Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi. [Twitter:PeterObi]
Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi. [Twitter:PeterObi]
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The former Anambra State Governor made the vow while addressing the crowd at the Labour Party presidential campaign rally in Bayelsa State on Friday, December 23, 2022.

Obi promised that harassment of Nigerians by police officers and other security agencies will become a thing of the past if given the chance to lead the country.

He also emphasised the need for government to fulfill its responsibility of catering to the poor.

Obi's words:The purpose of government is to care for the poor. Datti and I have said we will secure and unite Nigeria. We will make sure that Nigerians are governed by the rule of law. The were will no more police harassment. Police will no longer harass students for having laptops.

“We are promising what we are going to do. All those people have been promising you a lot and they have not delivered anything.

“Next year, we are going to have an election that will not be based on tribe; we are going to have an election that will not be based on religion; we are going to have an election that will not be by my turn. It is the turn of Nigerians to take back their country. It is the turn of Nigerian youths to take back their country.

Obi says Bayelsa deserves better: Speaking on the alleged neglect the South-South state has suffered from successive federal governments, Obi vowed to “make sure Bayelsa gets its fair share of what they have been giving to Nigeria,” noting that the state deserves more.

While accusing the federal government of treating Bayelsa unfairly despite the fact that it was the place the country’s oil wealth was first struck, the Labour Party flag-bearer argued that the state was “abandoned” during the 2022 flood disaster.

Obi's words: Bayelsa deserves more. It has given so much to Nigeria. This is where Nigeria got its first oil (well) in 1956. Look at Bayelsa, they don’t have anything to show for it.

“We will clean up the environment of Bayelsa, everywhere there is environmental pollution, I will clean it up. Bayelsa people will be able to feed again and eat fish from their waters; there will be road from Yenagoa to Port Harcourt.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP fumes as Wike seals off Atiku's campaign office in Rivers

PDP fumes as Wike seals off Atiku's campaign office in Rivers

I will ensure Nigerians are governed by rule of law - Obi vows

I will ensure Nigerians are governed by rule of law - Obi vows

Max Air CEO, Bashir Mangal, is dead

Max Air CEO, Bashir Mangal, is dead

Gov Adeleke appoints former commissioner as monarch

Gov Adeleke appoints former commissioner as monarch

Passenger dies as 2 boats collide in Badagry

Passenger dies as 2 boats collide in Badagry

NYCN, CSOs protest at CBN headquarters, demand Emefiele’s resignation

NYCN, CSOs protest at CBN headquarters, demand Emefiele’s resignation

Court dismisses request to replace Tinubu as APC presidential candidate

Court dismisses request to replace Tinubu as APC presidential candidate

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates road networks, jetty to link Lagos, Ogun communities

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates road networks, jetty to link Lagos, Ogun communities

Oil Spills: Shell accepts to pay €15m compensation to 3 farmers in Niger Delta

Oil Spills: Shell accepts to pay €15m compensation to 3 farmers in Niger Delta

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Obi

It is not easy working with Aisha Yesufu – Peter Obi explains

Atiku Abubakar has been dragged to court over his citizenship. (Daily Trust)

Igbo presidency: You don't understand your promise – APC to Atiku

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

APC kicks as 15-year-old schoolgirl launches Tinubu support group

Top 7 most influential Nigerians [non politicians] in 2022

Top 7 most influential Nigerians [non-politicians] in 2022