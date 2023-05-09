We go dey shock them like high tension – Davido celebrates uncle, Adeleke

Reacting to the verdict of the court, Davido took to his Twitter handle to express his joy and mock oppositions with a line from his latest album, Timeless.

He tweeted, "We go dey shock them like high-tension."

The apex court, in its lead judgment delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim on Tuesday, May 09, 2023, affirmed Adeleke, who contested under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as the validly elected governor of Osun State.

