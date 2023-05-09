We go dey shock them like high tension – Davido celebrates uncle, Adeleke
Popular Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, commonly known as Davido, has expressed joy following the Supreme Court's ruling affirming his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, as the governor of Osun State.
Reacting to the verdict of the court, Davido took to his Twitter handle to express his joy and mock oppositions with a line from his latest album, Timeless.
He tweeted, "We go dey shock them like high-tension."
The apex court, in its lead judgment delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim on Tuesday, May 09, 2023, affirmed Adeleke, who contested under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as the validly elected governor of Osun State.
The court dismissed an appeal lodged against Adeleke's election victory by the former governor of the state, Adegboyega Oyetola, who was the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
