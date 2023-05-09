The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

We go dey shock them like high tension – Davido celebrates uncle, Adeleke

Ima Elijah

Popular Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, commonly known as Davido, has expressed joy following the Supreme Court's ruling affirming his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, as the governor of Osun State.

Davido and his uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke
Davido and his uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke

Recommended articles

Reacting to the verdict of the court, Davido took to his Twitter handle to express his joy and mock oppositions with a line from his latest album, Timeless.

He tweeted, "We go dey shock them like high-tension."

The apex court, in its lead judgment delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim on Tuesday, May 09, 2023, affirmed Adeleke, who contested under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as the validly elected governor of Osun State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court dismissed an appeal lodged against Adeleke's election victory by the former governor of the state, Adegboyega Oyetola, who was the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fire incidents in Kano claim 23 lives in 1 month

Fire incidents in Kano claim 23 lives in 1 month

Has any candidate ever won at the Presidential Election Tribunal?

Has any candidate ever won at the Presidential Election Tribunal?

How long does it take to resolve a presidential election petition?

How long does it take to resolve a presidential election petition?

Adeleke dedicates Supreme Court victory to God, people of Osun

Adeleke dedicates Supreme Court victory to God, people of Osun

Buhari breaks silence on Ademola Adeleke's victory

Buhari breaks silence on Ademola Adeleke's victory

Israel attacks Islamic Jihad in Gaza, killing 13

Israel attacks Islamic Jihad in Gaza, killing 13

Soludo renders 200 journalists, media staff jobless

Soludo renders 200 journalists, media staff jobless

We go dey shock them like high tension – Davido celebrates uncle, Adeleke

We go dey shock them like high tension – Davido celebrates uncle, Adeleke

Court strikes out Sen. Brent’s defamation suit against Fani-Kayode’s wife

Court strikes out Sen. Brent’s defamation suit against Fani-Kayode’s wife

Pulse Sports

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Toyin Abraham, Eniola Badmus were vocal supporters of Tinubu

Tinubu appoints Eniola Badmus, Toyin Abraham, other Nollywood stars

Festus Keyamo, SAN

Illiteracy is a disease - Keyamo mocks Obidients over Russian lawyer rumour

Seyi Tinubu, Son of the APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu. [the capital]

Tinubu's son reportedly spent ₦5bn on London mansion under corruption probe

Presidential candidates, Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Kwankwanso (Channels TV)

IReV fails to upload complete results 69 days after 2023 presidential elections