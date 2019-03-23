According to Channels TV, they chased a group of politicians away from their polling unit.

The report also says that the voters did not allow the politicians stay near the voting area.

They vowed to vote for the candidate of their choice in the ongoing supplementary governorship election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the Bauchi state governorship election and fixed Saturday, March 23, 2019 for a supplementary election in some local governments.

Also, supplementary elections are ongoing in Kano, Benue, Sokoto and Adamawa states.