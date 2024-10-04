ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

You can't speak for the North, Doguwa bashes Kwankwaso for criticising Tinubu

News Agency Of Nigeria

doguwa said that irrespective of Kwankwaso’s comments, APC in Kano state is poised to unseat the NNPP government in the state come 2027.

You can't speak for the North, Doguwa bashes Kwankwaso for criticising Tinubu
You can't speak for the North, Doguwa bashes Kwankwaso for criticising Tinubu

Recommended articles

Doguwa registered his disagreement with Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the 2023 general elections while addressing newsmen in Abuja on Friday.

Kwankwaso, while speaking at a political gathering in Kano state, reportedly said that “Nigerians, especially Northerners, are tired of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and would change it in the 2027 Presidential election.”

Reacting, Doguwa who is the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream), said that Tinubu is laying the foundation for a prosperous Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Doguwa, who represents Tudun Wada/Doguwa Federal Constituency of Kano state, said that Kwankwaso lacks the moral authority to speak for the people of the North.

As we all know, President Tinubu is not leaving any stone unturned in his quest to return our country to the path of progress and prosperity for the benefit of all.

“President Tinubu reduced the debt service ratio from 97 per cent to 68 per cent and kept our foreign reserve at $37 billion.

“Only this week, the Economic Stabilisation Bills have been transmitted to us in the National Assembly to stimulate our productive capacity and create more jobs and prosperity in the country.

“In the area of security, he said the government has eliminated over 300 Boko Haram and bandit commanders, including Kachalla Halilu Sububu, who terrorised the people in Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina and Kaduna for over five years.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A fresh air is already permeating the North West given the onslaught against these bandits. Our people are now returning to their farms,” he said.

Doguwa, a ranking lawmaker of the house, said that Tinubu took over the mantle of leadership in the country 16 months ago when the economy was in terrible shape in all spheres.

He said that since assuming office on May 29, 2023, Tinubu had been working genuinely to correct the fiscal misalignments, the bane of the country’s economic downturn.

Under President Tinubu, Doguwa said that the country had attracted foreign direct investments worth more than $30 billion in 16 months.

He said President Tinubu had paid a forex backlog of $7 billion and cleared the ways and means of over ₦30 trillion he inherited from the last administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lawmaker expressed optimism that in a few months, the hardship being faced in the country will fizzle out as the president’s numerous interventions bear fruits.

Doguwa commended Tinubu for establishing the North West Development Commission which will hasten the reconstruction and rebuilding of the geopolitical zone, which he described as the food basket of our country.

He said that Kwankwaso’s rating of the Tinubu-led federal government was a sign that the defeated NNPP candidate had not recovered from the loss.

Doguwa said that irrespective of Kwankwaso’s comments, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano state is poised to unseat the NNPP government in the state come 2027.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I'm extremely pained - Buhari reacts to fatal boat accident in Niger

I'm extremely pained - Buhari reacts to fatal boat accident in Niger

My wife's death won't disrupt governance in Akwa Ibom - Governor Eno

My wife's death won't disrupt governance in Akwa Ibom - Governor Eno

You can't speak for the North, Doguwa bashes Kwankwaso for criticising Tinubu

You can't speak for the North, Doguwa bashes Kwankwaso for criticising Tinubu

Taraba renames remodelled government house after T.Y. Danjuma

Taraba renames remodelled government house after T.Y. Danjuma

Tunji-Ojo tackles stagnation in NIS as 13,977 senior, junior officers get promotion

Tunji-Ojo tackles stagnation in NIS as 13,977 senior, junior officers get promotion

Police release detained #FearlessInOctober protesters after meeting Sowore

Police release detained #FearlessInOctober protesters after meeting Sowore

Falana writes IGP, calls for peace in Rivers amid tension-soaked LG elections

Falana writes IGP, calls for peace in Rivers amid tension-soaked LG elections

Tinubu urged to probe PDP governor over suspected terrorism links

Tinubu urged to probe PDP governor over suspected terrorism links

US, UK want to destroy our bond with Nigeria, Russia reacts to flag saga during protest

US, UK want to destroy our bond with Nigeria, Russia reacts to flag saga during protest

Pulse Sports

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Man who donated NYSC allowance to Tinubu's campaign praises increase to ₦77k

Man who donated NYSC allowance to Tinubu's campaign praises increase to ₦77k

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at an NYSC passing-out parade in Lagos [LASG]

Lagos govt promises more support for NYSC as new coordinator takes over

Police arrest ex-convict for alleged kidnapping, armed robbery in Edo [Daily Trust]

Police arrest ex-convict for alleged kidnapping, armed robbery in Edo

Amb. Michael Freeman donating water machines at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday in Abuja [NAN]

Israel donates 10 water purifying machines to flood victims in Nigeria