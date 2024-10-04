You can't speak for the North, Doguwa bashes Kwankwaso for criticising Tinubu

Doguwa registered his disagreement with Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the 2023 general elections while addressing newsmen in Abuja on Friday.

Kwankwaso, while speaking at a political gathering in Kano state, reportedly said that “Nigerians, especially Northerners, are tired of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and would change it in the 2027 Presidential election.”

Reacting, Doguwa who is the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream), said that Tinubu is laying the foundation for a prosperous Nigeria.

Doguwa, who represents Tudun Wada/Doguwa Federal Constituency of Kano state, said that Kwankwaso lacks the moral authority to speak for the people of the North.

“As we all know, President Tinubu is not leaving any stone unturned in his quest to return our country to the path of progress and prosperity for the benefit of all.

“President Tinubu reduced the debt service ratio from 97 per cent to 68 per cent and kept our foreign reserve at $37 billion.

“Only this week, the Economic Stabilisation Bills have been transmitted to us in the National Assembly to stimulate our productive capacity and create more jobs and prosperity in the country.

“In the area of security, he said the government has eliminated over 300 Boko Haram and bandit commanders, including Kachalla Halilu Sububu, who terrorised the people in Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina and Kaduna for over five years.

“A fresh air is already permeating the North West given the onslaught against these bandits. Our people are now returning to their farms,” he said.

Doguwa, a ranking lawmaker of the house, said that Tinubu took over the mantle of leadership in the country 16 months ago when the economy was in terrible shape in all spheres.

He said that since assuming office on May 29, 2023, Tinubu had been working genuinely to correct the fiscal misalignments, the bane of the country’s economic downturn.

Under President Tinubu, Doguwa said that the country had attracted foreign direct investments worth more than $30 billion in 16 months.

He said President Tinubu had paid a forex backlog of $7 billion and cleared the ways and means of over ₦30 trillion he inherited from the last administration.

The lawmaker expressed optimism that in a few months, the hardship being faced in the country will fizzle out as the president’s numerous interventions bear fruits.

Doguwa commended Tinubu for establishing the North West Development Commission which will hasten the reconstruction and rebuilding of the geopolitical zone, which he described as the food basket of our country.

He said that Kwankwaso’s rating of the Tinubu-led federal government was a sign that the defeated NNPP candidate had not recovered from the loss.