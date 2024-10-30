[VIDEO] House Of Reps member dumps PDP for APC

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, confirmed the announcement by reading Gumi's letter on the House floor during Wednesday's plenary.

Gumi attributed his departure to ongoing internal conflicts within the PDP, undermining his ability to serve his constituents effectively.

He explained that the instability had left his constituency without a reliable party structure, impacting governance.

"The PDP has two chairmen in my constituency," Gumi stated, adding, "One was unconstitutionally removed, while the other decamped with me. This has left the party without structure in my constituency."

Gumi elaborated that the lack of cohesion within the PDP has hindered his capacity to deliver democratic dividends, pushing him to align with the APC.

This defection comes as part of a larger trend of political shifts within Nigeria, as party conflicts and realignments shape the country's political landscape.