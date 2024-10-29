ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

BREAKING: APC suspends ex-Osun governor, Aregbesola, details emerge

Segun Adeyemi

The suspension marks a significant rift in the APC’s ranks, with Aregbesola’s faction yet to respond to these allegations.

Former governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola. [IndependentNG]
Former governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola. [IndependentNG]

Recommended articles

The party accuses Aregbesola of fostering division within the APC by establishing a splinter faction, undermining party unity in the state.

In a formal resolution submitted to APC National Chairman, Dr. Umar Ganduje, the Osun chapter explained, “Aregbesola’s actions have fueled internal divisions,” threatening cohesion during a crucial phase in the party’s activities.

READ ALSO: APC suspends Tinubu's minister, 9 others

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the statement, his behaviour was deemed detrimental to the party’s stability, especially with local political stakes high.

The suspension marks a significant rift in the APC’s ranks, with Aregbesola’s faction yet to respond to these allegations.

The Osun APC’s decision reflects mounting tensions within the party and a bid to preserve organisational unity amid ongoing political dynamics in the state.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PMS price increases again as NNPCL sells petrol at ₦1,025 per litre in Lagos

PMS price increases again as NNPCL sells petrol at ₦1,025 per litre in Lagos

Kano Governor approves ₦71,000 minimum wage for civil servants

Kano Governor approves ₦71,000 minimum wage for civil servants

Naira crude sale has set Nigeria's economy on path of industrialisation – Edun

Naira crude sale has set Nigeria's economy on path of industrialisation – Edun

Ekiti lawyers petition NJC to probe Justice Nwite for alleged bias and misconduct

Ekiti lawyers petition NJC to probe Justice Nwite for alleged bias and misconduct

Northern govs told to embrace Tinubu's 'Tax Reform Bill'

Northern govs told to embrace Tinubu's 'Tax Reform Bill'

FCCPC threatens sanctions against banks violating customer rights amid online issues

FCCPC threatens sanctions against banks violating customer rights amid online issues

Sanwo-Olu sues EFCC over threat to capture him after tenure as Governor

Sanwo-Olu sues EFCC over threat to capture him after tenure as Governor

FIRS ₦12.36 trillion record revenue sparks fresh reaction

FIRS ₦12.36 trillion record revenue sparks fresh reaction

BREAKING: APC suspends ex-Osun governor, Aregbesola, details emerge

BREAKING: APC suspends ex-Osun governor, Aregbesola, details emerge

Pulse Sports

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

L-R: Chief Olabode George and former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose. [Facebook]

Bode George lambasts Fayose for endorsing APC Gov Oyebanji’s re-election

L-R: Former Benue State governor, Gabriel Suswam and PDP acting chairman, Umar Damagum. [Facebook]

'He must go!' - Suswam demands PDP chairman Damagum's removal

Former president, Goodluck Jonathan

It felt like the entire world turned against me - Jonathan recalls losing in 2015

L-R: SDP Benson Akingboye and APC's Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State. [Facebook]

Ondo Poll: APC faction declares for SDP's Akingboye against Aiyedatiwa