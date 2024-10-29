BREAKING: APC suspends ex-Osun governor, Aregbesola, details emerge

Recommended articles
The party accuses Aregbesola of fostering division within the APC by establishing a splinter faction, undermining party unity in the state.
In a formal resolution submitted to APC National Chairman, Dr. Umar Ganduje, the Osun chapter explained, “Aregbesola’s actions have fueled internal divisions,” threatening cohesion during a crucial phase in the party’s activities.
According to the statement, his behaviour was deemed detrimental to the party’s stability, especially with local political stakes high.
The suspension marks a significant rift in the APC’s ranks, with Aregbesola’s faction yet to respond to these allegations.
The Osun APC’s decision reflects mounting tensions within the party and a bid to preserve organisational unity amid ongoing political dynamics in the state.