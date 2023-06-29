ADVERTISEMENT
Uzor Kalu congratulates Godswil Akpabio on senate presidency win

Ima Elijah

Former Senate Majority Whip unequivocally affirms transparent, free, and fair conduct of Akpabio's victorious election.

Orji Uzor Kalu pledged his support and loyalty to the leadership of Godswil Akpabio [Premium Times]
Orji Uzor Kalu pledged his support and loyalty to the leadership of Godswil Akpabio [Premium Times]

Kalu, who was also vying for the position of Senate President along with other Senators, including former Zamfara State Governor Abdulaziz Yari, urged all Senators of the 10th National Assembly to unite and support the leadership of Godswill Akpabio.

Kalu's appeal comes in response to media reports suggesting that approximately 22 Senators from the All Progressives Congress (APC) are planning to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a form of protest against the Senate Presidency election results.

The former Senate Majority Whip firmly asserted that the election, which resulted in Akpabio's victory, was conducted in a transparent, free, and fair manner. Kalu pledged his support and loyalty to the leadership of Akpabio and expressed his unwavering belief that the election outcome accurately represented the will of the Senate.

In a video posted on his verified Facebook account on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, Kalu dispelled rumors of any division within the Red Chamber, stating, "There are no pro and anti-Akpabio Senators."

He further elaborated, "The Senate election was conducted with utmost transparency. Senator Akpabio emerged as the winner, and the process was fair and credible. I extend my congratulations to the Clerk of the National Assembly, the Clerk, and all the Staff of the Senate. I cannot go against my conscience. Akpabio indisputably won the election."

Kalu emphasised the existence of only one Senate and highlighted June 13th as the day when the decision was made to have a unified Senate. He firmly stated that there were no Senators either supporting or opposing Akpabio, adding that even Senator Abdulaziz Yari acknowledged the need to collaborate with Akpabio as the Senate President.

Kalu urged his colleagues to come together and function as a cohesive Senate during the period of Sallah, or Eid al-Fitr, urging unity and cooperation.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

