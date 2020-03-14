Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of being behind the plot to remove the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole.

The governor while addressing journalists in Owerri said Oshiomhole would not be humiliated out of office.

Uzodinma said the established guidelines for removing national officers of the ruling party are not being followed, adding that those who want Oshiomhole out have been using the name of President Muhammadu Buhari to achieve their aim.

Pictures of the embattled National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole were recently removed from the party secretariat in Abuja. (Legit)

He said, “Many of us, leaders of the party, are aware that those clamouring for the chairman’s removal are working with the PDP to destabilise the party.

“But they will fail because we will not allow them to humiliate our national chairman out of the party through illegal means or by dropping the name of Mr. President.

“So, I advise those dropping the name of the President on their wicked plans to desist forthwith. He has done nothing wrong and no amount of propaganda and illegal plots can succeed in removing him from office.”

The crisis within the ruling party deepened recently when a Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the suspension of Oshiomhole, and asked him to stop parading himself as the National Chairman of the party.

Days after the court order, pictures and billboards of the embattled chairman were removed from the party Secretariat in Abuja.