Uzodimma disagrees with PDP candidate Anyanwu over Imo guber election

News Agency Of Nigeria

Uzodimma commended INEC and security agencies for ensuring proper deployment of material and personnel for the election.

Uzodimma disagrees with PDP candidate Anyanwu over Imo guber election
Uzodimma disagrees with PDP candidate Anyanwu over Imo guber election

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that both candidates spoke shortly after casting their votes at their various polling units on amidst low voter turnout.

Uzodimma, who voted at 11:35 a.m. at Polling Unit 032, Ekwenja Ukwu-Ozu ward, Omuma Community, Oru East Local Government Area, said reports he received showed that the election was peaceful in most parts of the state.

“The election, contrary to what they said on social media, is going on free, fair and very peaceful.

“You can see how freely I have gone out to cast my votes and also how INEC was able to process my accreditation under few minutes.

“It is evident for all of us in the country to know that the patriotic people of the state are desirous of having Imo state blossom,” he said.

However, the governor urged those in the opposition allegedly sponsoring mischief and other forms of criminality to repent.

”Some of us are in politics to serve the people and are in politics for the interest of the people.

“We say things as they are really on ground.

“Some are out to confuse the populace. They just go to social media and fabricate stories and publish them.

“But when you visit the polling units, you will now see that there is peace there,” he said.

“The entire space is manned and occupied and people are responding positively.

“I have not heard any knockout, so I think Imo state is safe and it is good to go.

“I have just voted and some people are still voting.

“At the end of the day, whatever God approved will be announced by INEC,” he said.

On his part, the candidate of the PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, expressed worries over reports of alleged ballot box snatching in some areas of the state.

”Though they started very late which was the problem we had here where others started by 8:00 am, I just cast my vote at about 10:25 am.

”This is my hometown and my people are excited to cast their votes because one of their own is coming out for election”, he said.

He alleged that materials and votes were catered away at about seven wards in Orlu.

He said similar incidents were reported at Orsu and parts of Oru West, wondering why opposition parties would not allow free and fair elections in the state.

“We should not encourage hooliganism. When you bring people like that to help you win.

“That is not the type of society we want and a responsible government should not encourage such.

“Imo people are desirous of change but some people are trying to truncate it. It will never work,” he stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

